Customizable insurance plan for gamers launched

MANILA, Philippines — Online gaming is getting some serious attention these days — so serious that insurance company FWD Life Insurance is now offering the Philippines’ very first insurance plan for gamers. It is called The One for gamers and pays specific attention to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines (MPL-PH).

The Philippines is one of the fastest-growing markets for gaming, with over 43 million gamers active online. According to a 2021 YCP Solidiance study, this number is steadily at 13% per year, making the country one of the most active markets in Southeast Asia.

The Filipino workforce dominates the Philippine e-sports community, with Gen-Zs and millennials aged 25 to 34 making up the majority of gamers. There is also a significant number of gamers aged 55 and above emerging. E-sports in the country has become so popular, with games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) leading the category with over 5.4 million daily users as of August 2023.

However, with the growing popularity of gaming, there is also an increase in health-related concerns. Gaming is known to cause certain health problems. Repetitive stress injuries, for instance, are the result of repetitive actions, particularly of the hands.

There is also eye strain, as gamers stare at the computer screen for prolonged periods. Players also become engrossed in the game, which they play for hours on end and they end up developing poor sleeping patterns. Even chronic mental problems are health issues that come with the gamer’s lifestyle. Especially if gaming tournaments, such as the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League-Philippines, are about to happen.

Customizable plan

Now on its 12th season, MPL-PH is one of the most prestigious and most anticipated gaming tournaments, where teams compete for a chance to go against international representatives in the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) and M World Series.

As the official insurer of MPL-PH Season 12, FWD Life Insurance (FWD Philippines) supports the passion of players to turn challenges into victories and offers a new and exclusive insurance policy: The One for gamers.

Like how most gamers would avail of items for their heroes as part of their strategy to win the game, The One for gamers is a fully customizable insurance plan that can help customers tackle life’s challenges and turn them into victories. It is also exclusive for this season of MPL-PH.

“As the insurer of the next generation, we’re committed to support the passion of young Filipinos, including the e-sports and gaming community,” said Roche Vandenberghe, FWD Philippines’ chief marketing and digital business officer.

Vandenberghe added: “Gamers recognize the importance of having great support, and this is the role we’re taking in real life — we act as the expert wingman who has your back, enabling you to focus on transforming any challenge into a triumph.”

FWD’s The One for gamers offers flexible coverage. In just a matter of minutes, one can avail of the policy at the FWD Online Shop with no medical exams required. The policy also provides exclusive Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in-game rewards that help players get better gameplay, when received within 20 days after purchase of The One for gamers.

Starting at P330 for a year of coverage, gamers can build their plan by adding critical illness benefit, accidental death coverage, or even both. It also has no premium increase after every five years if the planholder continually renews the plan on time.

