Moving fore-ward into golf and sportswear

Original Penguin celebrates launch of its latest Golf Collection with a friendly mini-golf competition among nine pairs of golfers: (Standing from left) Paul Hizon, Patricia Bermudez Hizon, Robbie Dinglasan, Sam Godinez Valenciano, Jeanette Ong, Sofia Jahrling, Anthem Group chairman Ericson Lee, Gita Gumabao, Chelsea Robato, Ben Alves, Pauline Verzosa, Andrei Felix, Rizza Diaz, Nick Demusis and Sari and Charles Tiu; (front from left) Cheenie Buenvenida, Mikel Godinez, Anthem Group CEO Cheryl Lao Lee and Stevie Eigenmann

It’s no surprise that Original Penguin knows how to reinvent the classics. With six decades of designs and leisurewear bringing out the best in sports enthusiasts and just very chill individuals, Penguin has always been about being in the pocket.

In that spirit, Original Penguin held a very friendly golf-putting competition at the Ground Level of Power Plant, where media markers lined up to play a friendly nine rounds to mark the launch of Original Penguin’s Golf Collection.

At Power Plant, we got a chance to check out the new looks. Taken from the brand’s ’70s and ‘80s archives, the new collection has been reworked with modern materials and technology for a more comfortable fit that meets the needs of modern sports lovers. In fact, you could spot some of the new reinterpreted styles on Australian player and 150th Open champion Cameron Smith, showing that these looks have gone pro.

Original Penguin Golf Collection

The Golf Collection features a wide selection of polos, pants, shorts and more, and while a leisurely look has always been essential to Penguin’s aesthetic, these are designed to keep your play cool and comfortable. Utilizing innovative fabrics, the eco-friendly polos are crafted with 30% recycled polyester and elastane blends for better ventilation and use recycled yarn and high-gauge knits with a cooling touch for superior performance and aesthetics.

And the looks? There are lively prints, dynamic shades, soft pastel hues and striking patterns. The collection offers prints like florals, tie-dyes, beers and cocktails, animals, even incorporating the brand’s Pete the Penguin logo on T-shirts and polos. There’s only one word for Original Penguin’s attention to style and detailing: timeless.

We love our stripes, too, and the Golf Collection goes big with sophisticated polos that intelligently incorporate stripes and smart color-blocking. They’re eye-catching, colorful yet subtle, and perfect for any event.

Engineered Floral Stripe Print Short Sleeve Golf Polo Shirt (Limpet Shell)

Or are you a “solid” kind of player? The classic solid patterns are still there in Original Penguin’s lineup, with impeccably tailored, collared polo shirts that go with any occasion, whether it’s a party, cocktail event or 18 rounds on the links.

Speaking of links, the Original Penguin Pete’s Par-Tee mini-golf event offered prizes of up to P20,000 in Penguin gift certificates to the winning gold team.

The nine pairs included Patricia Bermudez Hizon and son Paul; RJ Maclang and Robbie Dinglasan; Sam Godinez Valenciano and brother Mikel Godinez; Jeanette Ong and Sofia Jahrling; Gita Gumabao and Stevie Eigenmann; Ben Alves and Chelsea Robato; Andrei Felix and Pauline Verzosa; Nick Demusis and Rizza Diaz; and Charles and Sari Tiu.

Hosted and presented by Cheryl Lao Lee, Anthem Group CEO, and Ericson Lee, Anthem Group chairman, the grand prize was awarded to the duo of Sam Godinez Valenciano and her brother Mikel Godinez; the 1st runner-up was the pair of Andrei Felix and Pauline Verzosa; and the second runner-up had two finishers tied in two pairs: Robbie Dinglasan and RJ Maclang, and Jeanette Ong and Sofia Jahrling.

“This is our first time to do an Original Penguin golf launch,” says Ericson. “Basically we're planning to make it a separate concept from the existing lifestyle fashion line. We're going to open several stores within the next few years and then we’ve got our endorser, Cameron Smith. That's going to be the Penguin sports/golf lifestyle approach moving forward.”

“Original Penguin has deep roots in sports,” adds Cheryl, who notes avid golfers Arnold Palmer, President Richard Nixon and Clint Eastwood have been Penguin wearers, even back when it was under the “Munsingwear” brand.

With moisture-wicking features and wider sleeve openings, the eco-friendly, breathable materials make these “Re-Imagined” classics a no-brainer for a tropical country. “Especially after the pandemic is over, and people want to be outdoors more,” says Ericson.

Indeed — or even indoors at a putting course in a mall. Some of us were quite rusty in our swings out there, but since I was already wearing a Penguin polo, I definitely felt a little cooler practicing my putt.

Discover the Original Penguin Golf Collection exclusively in Original Penguin stores.