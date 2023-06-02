^

Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 2:04pm
Robert De Niro congratulates Al Pacino on becoming a dad again
Icons of cinema Al Pacino and Robert De Niro flank co-star Joe Pesci during the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood hosted by Netflix.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Robert de Niro congratulated his colleague Al Pacino as the latter is expecting another child at 83 years old.

Pacino's representative recently confirmed that the actor was expecting a baby with his 29-year-old partner Noor Alfallah, who is already eight months pregnant.

Just last April, the 79-year-old De Niro had his seventh child — a baby girl named Gia — with rumored girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

De Niro was asked about Pacino's announcement during a press junket for the upcoming 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, which he co-founded in 2002, "What a guy... Go Al, God bless him."

On the June 1 episode of American morning show "Today," De Niro again shared words of praise for Pacino.

"Listen, Al just had a baby — I was told yesterday morning — and he's a few years older than me," De Niro said. "God bless him, I'm very happy for him."

De Niro also talked about becoming a father at his age, something that could also apply to Pacino.

"I have certain awareness — when you're older you have awareness of certain things in life, dynamics, everything," De Niro shared. "You can't avoid learning certain things and how you can deal with those and manage them and this and that, the usual."

De Niro's eldest children are 51-year-old Dreana and 46-year-old Raphael with his first wife Diahnne Abbott. In 1995, he welcomed twins Julian and Aaron with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. He has two other kids, 24-year-old Elliot and 11-year-old Helen, with another ex-wife, Grace Hightower.

The never-married Pacino had daughter Julie Marie with acting coach Jan Tarrant in 1989, and in 2001, he had twins Anton James and Olivia Rose with fellow actor Beverly D'Angelo.

The two actors are considered Hollywood royalty but have only starred in four films together — "The Godfather Part II," "Heat," "Righteous Kill" and "The Irishman."

