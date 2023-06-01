Morong, Rizal launches next-gen 911 emergency communication system

MANILA, Philippines — Morong, Rizal, may be a second-class municipality, but its over 70,000 residents will now have peace of mind, knowing that whatever emergencies they may find themselves in, the local government unit (LGU) can come to their rescue in the shortest time possible.

Mayor Sidney B. Soriano, Vice Mayor Jose Fred Feliciano Jr. and other key municipal officials on April 24, 2023, signed an agreement with Next Generation Advanced 911 (NGA 911) that made Morong the first LGU to use advanced, next-generation digital technology for emergency communication and public safety services.

Morong has thus assigned NGA–Philippines, a local subsidiary of NGA, the multinational corporation headquartered in California, USA, to provide Morong with complete solutions that will enable the local government to respond to disasters and other types of emergencies, save lives and secure property in the fastest possible time.

Known globally as the innovator of the emergency calling technology, NGA is the leader in Next Generation 911 emergency communications, a system that can provide faster and more accurate emergency responses to people in need. This system is critical in times of crisis, where time is of the essence, and accurate information can be the difference between life and death.

Game changer

The United States uses this technology, and it has proven to be a game changer in emergency communications because the system uses internet protocol (IP) technology to transmit voice, text and video messages between callers and emergency responders. It can also provide real-time data on the location and condition of callers, which can help first responders make more informed decisions in emergency situations.

It is said to be the only true cloud-based NG 9-1-1 solution operating on the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Cloud platform that uses a resilient IP backbone that will replace the decades-old 911 infrastucture and turn emergency communication into Next Generation 911.

The digital-led system will "enhance the LGU’s response capabilities with faster reaction time, accurate location tracking, consolidation of communication channels, call routing, collaboration and mapping and thus help save Morong residents’ lives,” said NGA Philippines Country Manager Robert Andrew Llaguno.

He added: “Its IoT (internet of things) capabilities allow interaction beyond regular devices like smart phones, desktops and gadgets. It allows seamless integration with public safety technology and systems like CCTVs, two-way radios and social media apps to provide frontliners with valuable information, resulting in better situational awareness and quicker, more efficient response.”

Llaguno said the system gathers information and stores everything in an unlimited, fully-recorded environment complete with audit trail, dashboards and logs. The data is secured by NGA 911’s international standards-compliant Next Generation and Cybersecurity capabilities and helps the LGU improve the speed and quality of its response.

Real-time text feature

According to Llaguno, even the hearing-impaired can make efficient use of the system. A Real Time Text (RTT) feature makes it easy for both callers and call receivers to report incidents, so those in danger need not do voice calls to report a crime, accident or emergency, making them feel safe and more secure in challenging situations.

While Morong, Rizal, already has an Operations Center in place, the municipality’s current system will benefit from the advanced technology that will make coordination and response to emergencies at the soonest possible time.

“We are partnering with NGA 911 to equip our public safety officers with a system that will enable them to provide immediate emergency assistance and help us adapt to the ever-changing landscape of public safety. Quick response is valuable because the equivalent of every second can be life or death. Whether the emergency is medical, fire, crime or accident, we need to provide fast and effective response. The NGA 911 Call Handling System will let us respond faster and more efficiently. Finally, our constituents are going to get the peace of mind they deserve,” said Mayor Soriano.

The mayor enjoined other LGUs to prioritize public safety and follow suit. “We set an example here today for other municipalities and cities to follow. Let’s prioritize public safety and invest in the future of our communities.”

“The implementation of NG911 technology in the Philippines could significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response systems in the country. We are using Next Generation 911 Technology currently being implemented across the United States. With Mr. Soriano’s leadership and support, we are confident that we can make this a reality and provide better emergency services to the Filipinos,” said Ishka Villacisneros, Chief Financial Officer of NGA in the United States.

For more information, visit facebook.com/nga911ph and nga911.ph.

RELATED: WATCH: Amazon of the Philippines? Bangkero Festival 2023