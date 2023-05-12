WATCH: Amazon of the Philippines? Bangkero Festival 2023

The location of some films including the 1979 action movie “Apocalypse Now” starring Marlon Brando and Harrison Ford, Pagsanjan Falls and its surrounds can be compared to a portion of Brazil’s famous Amazon Rainforest and River.

MANILA, Philippines — American soldiers currently in the country for Balikatan exercises were among those who recently enjoyed boat rides in the raging rapids of historic Pagsanjan Falls in Laguna.

Early this month, some of Pagsanjan’s 2,000 bangkeros (boatmen) participated in the annual Bangkero Festival and Fluvial Parade, where the boatmen raced at early in the morning and then competed in a float parade in the afternoon.

Many of the bangkeros sold their outrigger boats at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when tourists were not allowed in Pagsanjan for safety precautions. The return of the festival marks a new hope for the boatmen, whose dedication and hard work are the inspiration behind the festival.

Safe even for kids, the exhilarating and scenic ride through the rapids includes passing by mangroves, caves, smaller waterfalls, quaint villages, and an unspoiled forest, thus, it is common to see exotic birds, monkeys, horses and carabaos by the river leading to the falls. Mother ducks and their ducklings also swim alongside boats! A boat ride culminates with a refreshing shower from the falls.

Apart from the falls, Pagsanjan boasts of many heritage houses, some of them are near the city hall, offering heirloom Filipino dishes.

Near Pagsanjan are:

the historic town of Calamba, where the main attraction is the family home of National Hero Jose Rizal;

Paete, known for its woodcarving industry that has also been greatly affected by the pandemic;

Lumban, famous for its embroidery industry;

Pakil, known for its Our Lady of Turumba Shrine, where Rizal and his mom used to go and express devotion;

Lake Caliraya that contains many celebrity resorts and other accommodations that offer watersports and camping sites;

and the Thailand-themed and Instragram-worthy Isdaan Floating Restaurant along National Highway.

WATCH: Bangkero Festival 2023, Pagsanjan Falls boat ride with kids

