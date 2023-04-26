Binge on this Lacoste x Netflix fashion collab

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no question that Netflix has been behind a lot of trending “looks” through its many binge-worthy series. Everything from the ‘80s teen vibe of Stranger Things, through the red boiler suit chic of Money Heist, to the fantastical pomp and frillery of Bridgerton has stuck in the public conscious, igniting cultural buzz and going viral many times over.

Now, another iconic fashion driver has partnered with Netflix to develop looks that marry the best of these worlds.

Netflix and Lacoste have creatively come together to release a new collection celebrating some of the extraordinary universes of the most beloved shows on the streaming platform, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow & Bone and Elite.

Demogorgon mode: Lacoste looked to Stranger Things for these ’80s-inspired tones.

Lacoste’s trendy clothing — from polos to sweatshirts, tracksuits and more — has been reimagined from the Upside Down to Las Encinas high school with the trademark crocodile donning costumes from these fan-favorite Netflix shows.

Yes, you can now look like Geralt of Rivia, and still sport the iconic crocodile logo, thanks to this new fashion-entertainment matchup. You can go for Idris Elba’s noir-cool style in Lupin. You can go prep school crazy with Sex Education-inspired Lacoste gear.

Going from cult to culture, Netflix gave the fashion brand carte blanche to work with the codes of some of its most renowned shows. Chosen for the values the shows convey and the diversity of its audiences, the eight shows are featured in looks that will delight adventure lovers, romance fans, teen show enthusiasts and fiction aficionados.

“We are delighted with this collaboration which has resulted in a unique encounter between our two worlds and two global references of creativity and innovation, both with an unparalleled power to bring together communities from all walks of life,” says Catherine Spindler, Lacoste Deputy CEO.

Croc the case: Noir chic drives these Lupin-inspired looks.

“We think products can be a powerful medium for storytelling and partnering with Lacoste presents a unique opportunity to blend the worlds of fashion and entertainment,” said Josh Simon, VP, Consumer Products, Netflix. “This collection is a compelling and creative way for fans to express their love for our stories and characters.”

A collection of icons

The iconic, genderless clothing of Lacoste has been revisited according to the universe of the eight shows. Polos, caps, sweatshirts and tracksuits are part of this new wardrobe, halfway between sports and fashion. The crocodile logo now dons the costumes of the Netflix characters, embroidered or flocked on all the pieces in the range. For Stranger Things, his face changes into that of the fascinating Demogorgon. In a nod to Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton, he wears an oversized wig. Other pieces are adorned with an all-over toile de Jouy-like print, with the disguised crocodiles navigating between the signature graphics of the streaming platform.

As part of the collaboration, videos have been created that feature the crocodile in a world that mixes the Lacoste universe with the codes of the various Netflix shows. Dressed in Lacoste x Netflix outfits, these fictitious characters go beyond the “Netflix and chill” uniform; designed to be worn everywhere, these garments will be showcased at Lacoste stores around the world.

The Lacoste x Netflix Collection is available in Lacoste stores and online at lacoste.com.ph.

In the Philippines, Lacoste is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is also located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, City of Dreams, Eastwood Mall, Estancia in Capitol Commons, Fairview Terraces, Gateway Mall, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Podium, Power Plant Mall, Robinson’s Galleria, Robinson’s Magnolia, Robinson’s Place Manila, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Shangri-La Plaza East Wing, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Solaire, Trinoma, UP Town Center, Waterfront Cebu, Ayala Center Cebu, Abreeza Davao, SM Davao, Veranza KCC Mall General Santos and Zamboanga. Lacoste Accessories is located at Glorietta 4; Lacoste Sport at Ayala Center Cebu; and Lacoste Footwear at Alabang Town Center. Visit lacoste.com.ph and www.ssilife.com.ph, follow Facebook.com/LacostePhilippines, or visit @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.