^

Lifestyle

Get to know the women in space and the galaxies around us

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 4:05pm
Get to know the women in space and the galaxies around us
Photo of French rocket Veronique in which travelled the rat Hector on Feb. 22, 1961.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — For centuries, women were not given the right to suffrage. They were thought of as second-class citizens in their own home countries. They were even denied the very basic access to education.

So, having women in space and those who work in space agencies to make it happen are big strides indeed, something that we can all be proud of. So let us get to know some of them and the space that exists around us…

Meet the women in space

 As of March 2023, there has been a total of 72 women who have flown in space, 44 of whom have worked on the International Space Station (ISS) as long-duration expedition crew members, visitors on space shuttle assembly flights, or space flight participants on short-duration missions.

A lot of women have also contributed to the assembly of the ISS and the research conducted aboard, including those who have served as center directors, managers and flight directors. Together, we all contribute our share to the dream of landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon.

Dr. Nicola Fox

Dr. Nicola fox

The new associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, Dr. Nicola Fox is the head of science, and she earned this position from having worked on more than 100 NASA missions to explore the secrets of the universe.

These “secrets” include missions that assess questions as far ranging as how hurricanes form on Earth, are we alone in the universe, and how we can support astronauts on the Moon.

Dr. Aki Roberge

Dr. Aki Roberge

Dr. Aki Roberge, research astrophysicist, said she draws inspiration from the long-running former TV series "Star Trek" for the kind of work that she does.

“I have to put 'Star Trek' on top of my list for inspiration and influence in my life. It was about a vision for the future of humanity, where we can be better than who we are in several different aspects. Even more than the technology, that future vision for society was inspirational. The slogan goes, ‘These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its continuing mission: to explore strange, new worlds; to seek out new life and new civilizations; to boldly go where no one has gone before’,” Roberge said.

“The dream future in Star Trek is an accumulation of small contributions from many people over lifetimes. That’s true for big science accomplishments and discoveries, too. I realized long ago that I am an ant carrying my little grain of sand. But someday, this anthill will reach the stars, and I find that completely satisfying,” she added.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Is it expensive to get married in a Catholic church?

Is it expensive to get married in a Catholic church?

By Rommel F. Lopez | 7 days ago
Nowhere in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, nor in its Code of Canon Law does it say that for a church wedding to push...
Health And Family
fbtw
Is it expensive to get married in a Catholic church?

Is it expensive to get married in a Catholic church?

By Rommel F. Lopez | 7 days ago
Nowhere in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, nor in its Code of Canon Law does it say that for a church wedding to push...
Lifestyle
fbtw
This Bohol Getaway Has It All Beach, Resorts, SPA and a convention center

This Bohol Getaway Has It All Beach, Resorts, SPA and a convention center

By Scott and Therese Garceau | 3 days ago
After opening their seventh resort in Boracay last year, the Henann Group of Resorts is turning its attention to Bohol, and...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Bumble founder changes the game in dating apps by empowering women

Bumble founder changes the game in dating apps by empowering women

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 days ago
The app is focused on kind, respectful and equal connections across all areas of life, including friendship (BFF) and business...
Health And Family
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chasing cherry blossoms when traveling Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are the best bets

Chasing cherry blossoms when traveling Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are the best bets

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 hours ago
Cherry blossoms in full bloom.
Lifestyle
fbtw
A healthy and flavorful dish called ginataang sigarilyas at tinapa

A healthy and flavorful dish called ginataang sigarilyas at tinapa

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 5 hours ago
Difficult to get kids to eat vegetables?
Lifestyle
fbtw
Smart watches: The pros and cons of wearable technology

Smart watches: The pros and cons of wearable technology

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Time was when the only way to know your blood pressure was with the help of a sphygmomanometer as read by a doctor or a nurse....
Lifestyle
fbtw
Art in the Park returning to Jaime Velasquez Park in-person for first time in four years

Art in the Park returning to Jaime Velasquez Park in-person for first time in four years

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
For the first time since 2019, Art in the Park will be staged live once again at Makati City's Jaime Velasquez Park,...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Japan parliament expels YouTuber MP who never came to work

Japan parliament expels YouTuber MP who never came to work

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Yoshikazu Higashitani, known by his online moniker GaaSyy, had been ordered to apologize for his months-long absence earlier...
Lifestyle
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with