From crewmate to soulmate: Real-life love stories to watch

MANILA, Philippines — Love does not really choose a place where it will strike the hearts of random strangers.

Popular Filipino fast food chain Jollibee has been a favorite for many Filipinos, and again, it served as the meeting place of two real-life couples whose love stories are featured in the #MyKwentongJollibee short films as part of the fast food chain’s 45th anniversary celebration.

Directed by multi-awarded Filipino filmmaker Paolo Villaluna, the short films naturally feature the love stories of two couples, as told in their own words, and with special mention of the role the popular fast food chain has played in their love stories.

'From crewmates to soulmates'

The first film, "From Crewmates to Soulmates," features the love story of Marife and Arnan Caspe, whose love story began in Jollibee. They were both members of the store team (crewmates), and working together was where their strong relationship developed. Many people caught a glimpse of their love story a few years back, when their pre-nup photoshoot, set in a Jollibee store, went viral on social media.

The short film now gives viewers in-depth details about their love story — from the time they became friends to the time they decided to make it a forever commitment. Theirs is a story that’s full of laughter and joy, although not without its fair share of challenges, thus making it a beautiful story that everyone can relate to.

Watch From "Crewmates to Soulmates" on https://youtu.be/2Gcx-QT9k0s.

Mico Aison and Camille Salimbao met in a summer review class and had their first date at Jollibee.

Opposites attract

"Second Chance at First Love" tells the love story of Mico Aison and Camille Salimbao, two contrasting personalities who first met in a summer review class. They may be different, but when typically shy Mico laid eyes on the bubbly Camille for the first time, he knew right away that he had to muster the courage to ask her out. When he finally found the guts to approach her, he invited her to a place that they both loved for their first date — Jollibee.

Did their first date go well? Or did they have to wait for a second chance at love?

Watch Second Chance at First Love on https://youtu.be/nFWvAsnTEh8.

“Jollibee has been part of the many memorable moments of Filipinos for generations, whether with family, friends, or even their special someone. For our first ever #MyKwentongJollibee series, we celebrate real people whose love stories began with Jollibee. We wanted them to personally tell their beautiful tale of love for all the world to know, and to inspire others to share the joy of love with people who matter most this Valentine’s,” said Dorothy Dee Ching, Vice President-Marketing Head of Jollibee.

