WATCH: 'Barbie' teaser trailer goes '2001: A Space Odyssey' mode

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 1:57pm
Margot Robbie stars as Barbie in a live-action film.
MANILA, Philippines — The first teaser trailer for the upcoming "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie has dropped, and director Greta Gerwig took inspiration from one of the most iconic films of all time.

The trailer is heavily inspired by the famous opening scene of Stanley Kubrick's "2001: A Space Odyssey" where humanoid creatures encounter a mysterious monolith, then learn how to use a bone as a weapon to show evolution.

In the "Barbie" trailer however, narration by British actress Helen Mirren voices over shots of a rocky savannah, and instead of creatures there were little girls playing with their dolls.

"Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been... dolls," goes Mirren's narration, then Richard Strauss' "Also Sprach Zarathustra" kicks in just as it did in Kubrick's film.

As the little girls played with their dolls, Mirren's voice continued on to explain how grounbreaking Barbie dolls were for everyone, "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls. Until..."

One little girl then stares up, and where the monolith originally would be was a silhouette of Margot Robbie's pony-tailed Barbie, dressed up in a black-and-white swimsuit which is a nod to the first-ever Barbie doll by Mattel that debuted in 1959.

After Robbie's Barbie winks at the little girls, one of them goes into a frenzy and smashes her baby dolls (as the creatures in Space Odyssey did with bones), and when she throws a doll in the air a smash cut reveals the official film title.

Quick clips go by of Barbie waving at her pink and plastic world, Ryan Gosling's Ken surrounded by companions, a pink-clad Issa Rae raising her fist, Simu Liu dancing in a crowd, and again of Barbie winking and clapping to end the trailer on another cut.

Also starring in the cast are America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Emerald Fennell, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Connor Swindells, and Will Ferrell.

"Barbie" directed by Gerwig and co-written by her partner Noah Baumbach comes out in theaters in July 2023.

