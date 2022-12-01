^

Lifestyle

'62 Icons' invites Manila's design enthusiats

OMG - Gracie Go - The Philippine Star
December 1, 2022 | 12:00am
De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde president Edmundo Fernandez FSC, CWC Interiors president Fred Yuson, Benilde Center for Campus art director and 62 Icons curator, architect Gerry Torres
STAR / File

62 Icons: Milestones in Furniture Design from the Vitra Design Museum,” a Gerry Torres-curated exhibit of miniature versions of the most iconic pieces of furniture in pop culture, was recently launched by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) president Edmundo “Dodo” Fernandez FSC at the Design and Arts Campus.

Ricky Yusay and Stephen Matti

CWC Interiors, a furniture solutions expert who works with Top 500 corporation clientele, through its president and CEO Fred Yuson, has donated the 62-piece Vitra Miniatures Collection to the college. The pieces, to include the masterpieces of Frank Lloyd Wright, Mies van der Rohe, Frank Gehry, Charles and Ray Eames and Studio 65, among many others, originated from the Vitra Design Museum in Wheil am Rhein, Germany, whose goal is to explore the relationship of art and design with everyday culture.

Nina Bernedo, Nikka Castro, Brazille Pango, and PJ Almera

The animation program students of the DLS-CSB were likewise tapped to animate the background stories of the specific chairs, to include its history, origins and current status.

