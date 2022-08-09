Balenciaga gets 'trashed' for P100k 'trash' bag

Balenciaga's Trash Pouch is inspired by the trash bag which earned puns and critiques from netizens for its hefty price at $1,790 or P99, 485.52.

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion strikes again with its provocative take on everyday items. Balenciaga gets the beating from netizens with its trash pouch prized at $1,790 (P99, 485.52) for its Winter 2022 collection.

It is the same trash pouch that Kim Kardashian received way back in March when it was first introduced during the Paris Fashion Week.

Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia shared to Women's Wear Daily that designing the controversial pouch was an opportunity he does not want to miss. Demna's family fled Georgia in 1993 due to the civil war.

“I couldn’t miss an an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” he said last March.

Kardashian gushed about it on her Instagram Stories then, but netizens had no chill.

balenciaga sells this shit for $1800… um u can find this in the trash bag section at any general store pic.twitter.com/H9JuSZTNSy — howl ???? (@nothowlscastle) August 6, 2022

Another netizen thinks it's a double whammy since trash bags are bought to, well, put trash in to be thrown out and here comes a pouch with a hefty price that throwing it out is unthinkable.

I'm already not happy about the price of trash bags. I mean we buy them just to throw them away.



But $1800 for a @BALENCIAGA trash bag... ???????????? pic.twitter.com/hPEbUQNBgh — Aly B (@AlyBradio) August 8, 2022

Others think that the fashion house is conducting a social experiment.

Why do I feel like Balenciaga is conducting a social experiment to prove humanity is doomed? A literal trash bag for $2K. GTFO. pic.twitter.com/O8WOjacx9w — Alan B. (@Alan_Barba_) August 6, 2022

Y’all do know the Balenciaga trash bag was created as a a social experiment to see how crazy people would go over A trash bag right? It worked I guess — phillip (@_phillipt) August 8, 2022

It is not the first time that Balenciaga raised eyebrows and had netizens talking about its latest collection. In its Fall/Winter 2016 collection, the Balenciaga Cabas Shopper drew funny memes from Filipinos because it reminded them of the multi-colored bayong bag.

