Fashion and Beauty

Balenciaga gets 'trashed' for P100k 'trash' bag

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 12:34pm
Balenciaga gets 'trashed' for P100k 'trash' bag
Balenciaga's Trash Pouch is inspired by the trash bag which earned puns and critiques from netizens for its hefty price at $1,790 or P99, 485.52.
Balenciaga

MANILA, Philippines — Fashion strikes again with its provocative take on everyday items. Balenciaga gets the beating from netizens with its trash pouch prized at $1,790 (P99, 485.52) for its Winter 2022 collection. 

It is the same trash pouch that Kim Kardashian received way back in March when it was first introduced during the Paris Fashion Week. 

Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia shared to Women's Wear Daily that designing the controversial pouch was an opportunity he does not want to miss. Demna's family fled Georgia in 1993 due to the civil war.

“I couldn’t miss an an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” he said last March. 

Kardashian gushed about it on her Instagram Stories then, but netizens had no chill. 

Another netizen thinks it's a double whammy since trash bags are bought to, well, put trash in to be thrown out and here comes a pouch with a hefty price that throwing it out is unthinkable. 

Others think that the fashion house is conducting a social experiment. 

 

It is not the first time that Balenciaga raised eyebrows and had netizens talking about its latest collection. In its Fall/Winter 2016 collection, the Balenciaga Cabas Shopper drew funny memes from Filipinos because it reminded them of the multi-colored bayong bag. 

RELATED: Balenciaga's latest luxury bag inspired by cheap 'palengke bag'?

BALENCIAGA

DEMNA GVASALIA
