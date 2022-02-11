

















































 
























Bag love this V-Day
 


Therese Jamora-Garceau - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Bag love this V-Day
Flower power: Kate Spade’s spring-summer 2022 collection showcases florals, pastels and pairing two bags of different sizes.
 


There’s no more surefire way to bag love this V-Day than to indulge your honey’s love for totes, purses and carryalls… if they’re designer then so much the better.


Personally I love Kate Spade’s penchant for matching a tote with a mini bag — a fresh and fashionable look that’s sure to trend in 2022. Spade’s Floral Garden Jacquard fabrication continues the brand’s collaboration with Italian mill and jacquard innovator Limonta (est. 1893).  Just like nylon, jacquard is a forever-favorite and part of the Kate Spade New York heritage.


This season is the debut of the Avenue, a satchel in both canvas and refined grain leather with three compartments for everyday essentials. The Voyage bag is a focus for Mother’s Day and has been designed in seasonal florals. The Spade Flower Jacquard has been updated for spring in the morning-sky colorway, a combination of hues both versatile and bold. The Petal collection features floral-forward fun and versatile handbags. The Wing It collection is the perfect interpretation of springtime with a butterfly tote, a flowerpot crossbody, and a butterfly coin purse.


Finally, the Courtside, a capsule collection that embodies tennis’s long history with fashion, features an All Day tote embellished with a tennis net-inspired print that comes with a tennis ball coin purse.  The Courtside Large Tennis tote has a side compartment fit for a racquet, and the Doubles Tennis small crossbody bag completes the set with unique detailing, including a woven handle and a tennis racquet zipper pull.


* * *


Kate Spade is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, and Rustan’s Cebu. Visit facebook.com/katespadenewyork.philippines .






Longchamp icon: The latest iteration of the Roseau is a simple yet stylish bucket bag.






Longchamp: A new shape with buckets of style


Alongside the legendary Le Pliage, the Roseau bag is a Longchamp icon, perhaps the ultimate symbol of its leather heritage and savoir-faire. A revolution when it was launched nearly three decades ago as an open tote secured with a bamboo toggle — the roseau of the name — the bag is regularly reinterpreted so that, as well as being an enduring emblem of elegance and authenticity, it remains at the cutting edge of fashion.


* * *


Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5 and Rustans.com.






4G goes 5G: Givenchy revealed an elevated, embroidered canvas featuring the House’s iconic emblem in relief, a new signature that now takes the iconic 4G handbag into bold new ter-ritory.






Givenchy: The 4G bag is now in monogram canvas


For spring 2022, Givenchy’s 4G bag nods to its couture roots while channeling the cool, urban attitude that creative director Matthew M. Williams has established for the House. A striking, scaled-up version of the Givenchy emblem returns as an all-over motif on a jacquard-coated canvas base, accentuated by sophisticated chains interlaced with leather and a wide leather shoulder strap. This new iteration of Givenchy’s essential handbag makes it even more covetable and intriguing.


* * *


Givenchy is located at Shangri-La Plaza Mall East Wing, Greenbelt 4, and Solaire Resort & Casino.


Furla: Inspired by Italy


Italian brand Furla was inspired by the country of its birth for its SS2022 collection: the hills of Pietrasanta, the magical, mysterious light of Renaissance paintings, and Rome, the eternal city, beloved by great artists throughout the centuries like Michelangelo, Henry Moore, and Fernando Botero.


Who knew that — far beyond just being a fashion accessory — a bag could hold so much: secrets, significance, and love?


* * *


In the Philippines, Kate Spade, Longchamp, Givenchy and Furla are exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. Furla is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, City of Dreams, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Cebu, Rustan’s Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, and online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, and Zalora. Visit ssilife.com.ph or follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.


 










 









