Southwest monsoon to bring heavy rains, risks of floods in Luzon

A man uses a small boat to navigate through the heavy flood along N. S. Amoranto Sr. street in Quezon City on July 19, 2025 following continuous torrential rains brought by the southwest monsoon or Habagat.

MANILA, Philippines — Monsoon rains will continue to drench large parts of Luzon on Sunday, July 20, with state weather bureau PAGASA warning of possible floods and landslides.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said rainfall ranging from 100 to 200 millimeters is on Sunday in Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, lighter but still significant rains (50 to 100 mm) are forecast in Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna, Rizal and Oriental Mindoro.

For Monday (July 21), rains will persist in Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro at 100 to 200 mm, while Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite and Batangas may experience 50 to 100 mm of rainfall.

By Tuesday (July 22), scattered showers of 50 to 100 mm are seen over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA warned that rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas and that the impacts may be aggravated by previous downpours.

“Numerous flooding events are likely, especially in areas that are urbanized, low lying, or near rivers,” the agency said, adding that landslides remain possible in susceptible locations.

Cyclone Crising has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday.

Two persons were reported missing while heavy rains from Crising and the southwest monsoon forced thousands of families to flee their homes and take shelter in evacuation centers.