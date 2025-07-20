^

Weather

Southwest monsoon to bring heavy rains, risks of floods in Luzon

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 7:15am
Southwest monsoon to bring heavy rains, risks of floods in Luzon
A man uses a small boat to navigate through the heavy flood along N. S. Amoranto Sr. street in Quezon City on July 19, 2025 following continuous torrential rains brought by the southwest monsoon or Habagat.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Monsoon rains will continue to drench large parts of Luzon on Sunday, July 20, with state weather bureau PAGASA warning of possible floods and landslides.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said rainfall ranging from 100 to 200 millimeters is on Sunday in Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, lighter but still significant rains (50 to 100 mm) are forecast in Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Benguet, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna, Rizal and Oriental Mindoro.

For Monday (July 21), rains will persist in Zambales, Bataan and Occidental Mindoro at 100 to 200 mm, while Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite and Batangas may experience 50 to 100 mm of rainfall.

By Tuesday (July 22), scattered showers of 50 to 100 mm are seen over Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA warned that rainfall may be higher in mountainous and elevated areas and that the impacts may be aggravated by previous downpours.

“Numerous flooding events are likely, especially in areas that are urbanized, low lying, or near rivers,” the agency said, adding that landslides remain possible in susceptible locations.

Cyclone Crising has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday.

Two persons were reported missing while heavy rains from Crising and the southwest monsoon forced thousands of families to flee their homes and take shelter in evacuation centers.

PAGASA

SOUTHWEST MONSOON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Crising", the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

LIVE updates: Tropical Cyclone 'Crising'

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Follow this page for updates on "Crising", the third tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Crising&rsquo; intensifies into severe tropical storm, exits PAR

‘Crising’ intensifies into severe tropical storm, exits PAR

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 20 hours ago
Cyclone Crising has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it exited the Philippine area of responsi...
Weather
fbtw
&lsquo;Crising&rsquo; intensifies into severe tropical storm, exits PAR

‘Crising’ intensifies into severe tropical storm, exits PAR

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 20 hours ago
Cyclone Crising has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it exited the Philippine area of responsi...
Weather
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Signal No. 2 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Crising' intensifies into tropical storm

Signal No. 2 up in parts of Northern Luzon as 'Crising' intensifies into tropical storm

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 2 days ago
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 is hoisted over several provinces in Northern Luzon as “Crising” intensified...
Weather
fbtw
Signal No. 1 up as 'Crising' nears, maintains strength

Signal No. 1 up as 'Crising' nears, maintains strength

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
PAGASA raised Wind Signal No. 1 over nine provinces in Luzon on Thursday, July 17, as Tropical Depression “Crising”...
Weather
fbtw
LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Crising

LPA intensifies into Tropical Depression Crising

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
The low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into Tropical Depression Crising as...
Weather
fbtw
LPA inside PAR has &lsquo;high potential&rsquo; to develop &mdash; PAGASA

LPA inside PAR has ‘high potential’ to develop — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 3 days ago
As of 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 16, PAGASA reported the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated to be located 995 kilometers...
Weather
fbtw
New LPA spotted inside PAR &mdash; PAGASA

New LPA spotted inside PAR — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 4 days ago
In its 2 p.m. advisory on Tuesday, July 15, PAGASA said that the LPA is estimated to be at 1040 kilometers (km) east of Southeastern...
Weather
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with