DENR removes over 1.6-M kilos of waste from Pasig River System

The PRCMO and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at a cleanup operation along the Pasig River last March 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (DENR-PRCMO) has removed over 1,600 tons of mixed solid waste and water hyacinth from the Pasig River and its tributaries.

This is equivalent to 53,451 sacks or 1.6 million kilograms, according to a Saturday release by the DENR. The seffort was conducted from January to May 15, 2024 in support to the ongoing Manila Bay Rehabilitation Program.

"The revitalization of the Pasig River is a tall order," said Jacqueline Caancan, PRCMO Executive Director and Concurrent Director of Environmental Management Bureau.

"It is not only a matter of environmental conservation; it is a testament to our collective resolve to build a sustainable future for generations to come."

The PRCMO regularly deploys over 163 environmental aids or "River Warriors" in a bid to rid the Pasig River System of solid wastes and other floating debris through the conduct of daily clean-up operations.

Utilizing three trash boats, the PRCMO's operations cover the following priority areas:

main Pasig River’s portions from Del Pan Bridge, Tondo, Manila to the San Juan River confluence in Sta. Ana, Manila

San Juan River

25 minor tributaries such as esteros and creeks in Manila and Quezon City

two priority areas of BASECO and Parola, Tondo at the Pasig River’s mouth at Manila Bay

Engineering interventions such as trash barriers have also been installed in these priority areas for "easier and efficient collection." Among those working with the PRCMO is the Philippine Coast Guard, who conduct the daily joint clean-up along the Pasig River's portions such as the Malacañang Restricted Area (MRA).

The PRCMO likewise monitors the Pasig River's 47 minor tributaries and three major tributaries, namely the Marikina, San Juan and Taguig-Pateros rivers. It also maintains close coordination with other national government agencies and the nine local government units along the Pasig River System.

The DENR office eyes the improvement of its clean-up and monitoring capabilities with the delivery of one trash board by June 20024 and the procurement of additional trash boat and patrol boats for 2025.

"By working together, we can transform the Pasig River into a thriving ecosystem and a source of pride for all Filipinos," Caancan ended.