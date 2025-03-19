Masungi Georeserve pleads for Marcos' help vs DENR eviction order

An undated photo showing hikers hanging out at the famous spider web at the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Masungi Georeserve Foundation appealed to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to intervene in the eviction order issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

In a statement on Wednesday, March 19, Masungi urged the government to review the order and engage in an open dialogue with stakeholders.

"We plead with President Marcos Jr. to intervene. The very laws that protect Masungi's lands were put in place during his father's administration, recognizing the importance of conservation for the nation's future," the foundation said.

The developer behind Masungi, Blue Star Construction and Development Corp., said it received the DENR's official notice terminating their joint venture only on Monday, March 17, via registered email at its Quezon City address.

"Blue Star acknowledges receipt of the DENR notice regarding the cancellation of the 2002 Supplemental Joint Venture Agreement, which played a significant role in the establishment of the Masungi Georeserve," the firm said.

This comes 10 days after the DENR announced the agreement's termination on March 7 and ordered Blue Star's eviction from the 300-hectare lot it occupies in Rizal, which also requires the Masungi Georeserve Foundation to vacate the area.

The DENR, however, said the firm has to vacate within 15 days upon receipt of the notice.

"The DENR demands with finality that you vacate the premises covered by the TCTs issued to the Bureau of Corrections and DENR Region IV-A within a non-extendible period of fifteen (15) days from receipt of this notice," the notice read.

For the Masungi Georeserve Foundation, which has restored over 2,000 hectares of forestland in the province, the cancellation of the agreement and eviction notice threaten "years of dedicated forest restoration, wildlife protection and sustainable geotourism."

It would also put at risk the jobs of 100 forest rangers who protect the area from illegal logging and quarrying.

"The order undermines the efforts of those on the frontlines of forest protection, making it harder to defend against illegal activities that threaten our forests and watersheds," the foundation said in a statement.

Internationally recognized for its conservation efforts, Masungi was established under a 1997 joint venture with the DENR to develop housing units or "garden cottages" on 130.74 hectares within five years.

The 2002 agreement expanded the project to 300 hectares, allowing for additional units within "Lot 10," where Masungi stands today.

The agreement was further extended in 2006 and renegotiated in a 2008 memorandum, which addressed the lot area, location and number of housing units to be built.

Responding to the notice, Blue Star said it has already referred the document to its legal counsel to assess the appropriate legal steps to take. "We will respond in due course through the proper channels," it added.

The firm reaffirmed its commitment to public-private partnerships, stating that it has been "advancing high-quality, sustainable development and innovative engineering" as part of its mission to preserve the country's national heritage.

Masungi has also faced disinformation campaigns aimed at discrediting its conservation efforts, according to a BBC investigation.

Known as "the last green corridor" on the outskirts of Manila, the ecotourism site lies within the protected Upper Marikina Watershed Reservation, which plays a key role in mitigating regional flooding.