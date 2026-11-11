LIVE: Sara Duterte impeachment trial, Nov. 11

MANILA, Philippines — The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte resumes Wednesday, November 11, with the defense set to present another witness in connection with allegations of unexplained wealth under Article II of the impeachment complaint.

Lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay, corporate counsel for Gencorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corp., is expected to testify on corporate and business matters involving the two companies linked to Duterte.

She is also expected to submit certified true copies or original copies of the companies' General Information Sheets, audited financial statements and other corporate records covering 2022 to 2025.

Balucanag-Punay was supposed to testify on Monday but was unable to attend the hearing due to a scheduled MRI scan.

Meanwhile, the defense has dropped Matina Crossing, Davao City barangay chairperson Cindy Colina from its list of witnesses. Colina was initially scheduled to testify on matters concerning the barangay's creation, official name and other names by which it is known.

Watch the proceedings live at 10 a.m. as the Senate impeachment court resumes hearing the defense's case.