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Almost 1,600 cops sacked in PNP cleansing drive

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
November 11, 2026 | 5:23pm
Almost 1,600 cops sacked in PNP cleansing drive
Philippine National Police personnel
The Philippine STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 6,000 personnel were penalized, including 1,562 officers who were dismissed from their positions, during an internal cleansing drive, the Philippine National Police announced on Wednesday, November 11.

The leading offense among those dismissed was absence without official leave, with 931 officers terminated for this reason.

Positive findings in illegal drug-related cases, meanwhile, resulted in the dismissal of 141 personnel, and robbery or extortion, the dismissal of 70 officers.

Cleansing initiatives, according to the PNP, form part of the police force's efforts to promote integrity.

Every police officer, Police General Jose Nartatez Jr. said, is expected to follow the same laws and standards the PNP is sworn to enforce.

Under Nartatez, the PNP has also set a "zero backlog" goal, with around 300,000 fugitives left on the force's list.

Among the high-profile personalities still being hunted by the PNP are Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity of murder.

Dela Rosa, having served as PNP chief during the term of former President Rodrigo Duterte, is accused of implementing Duterte's bloody war on drugs at a national level.

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