Applications open for Supreme Court post vacated by Zalameda

This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.

MANILA, Philippines — The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) has opened applications for the Supreme Court associate justice seat vacated by Rodil Zalameda following his appointment as chief justice on November 5.

Applicants have until December 28 at 4:30 p.m. to submit their applications.

The JBC will screen and interview qualified applicants before submitting a shortlist of nominees to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who will have 90 days from the submission of the list to fill the vacancy.

The appointment will be Marcos' third to the Supreme Court.

Another vacancy is expected to open on November 16, when Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier reaches the mandatory retirement age.