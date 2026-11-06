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4 face NBI raps over dumped pet remains in Bulacan

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 6:08pm
4 face NBI raps over dumped pet remains in Bulacan
The Bacoor-based Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium is being investigated following the discovery of animal remains in Bulacan and complaints from pet owners who paid for cremation services.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed complaints against four individuals over the alleged dumping of pet remains in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

The NBI's Environmental Crime Division filed complaints involving alleged violations of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000 and estafa.

The respondents include the owner of Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium in Bacoor, Cavite, a couple subcontracted to cremate pets in Bulacan and another individual allegedly ordered to bury the animal remains.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said five complainants had completed their paperwork with the bureau as of Friday, November 6. Other pet owners have lodged complaints with the Philippine National Police in Bacoor.

The NBI remains open to receiving more complaints, with Matibag saying investigators have sufficient evidence to bring the matter before prosecutors.

Around 250 pet owners have also approached Bacoor police over the crematorium, according to local authorities.

Matibag said the NBI is looking into other possible violations, including the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

The bureau is also investigating how the establishments obtained occupancy and business permits despite allegedly lacking the equipment needed to operate a pet crematorium.

Matibag said concerned local government officials would be asked to explain how the permits were issued.

According to the NBI, Ahjay Paws had initially arranged to acquire cremation equipment from the Bulacan couple, but the machinery was not delivered. The Bacoor establishment later outsourced the service, sending pet remains to the couple's facility in Bulacan for cremation.

Some of the remains were eventually buried instead of cremated because they could no longer accommodate the volume being sent to them.

The investigation follows the discovery of the remains of 26 dogs and three cats in plastic bags along a roadside in San Jose del Monte City on October 31. Ahjay Paws was subsequently ordered closed by Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla.

The NBI has also requested an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against three individuals under investigation to allow authorities to monitor their travel movements.

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