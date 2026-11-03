No shoot-to-kill order vs Bato â€“ PNP

No shoot-to-kill order vs Bato – PNP

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa attends the Senate session on Monday, May 11, 2026, hours before being placed under Senate protective custody amid reports of an alleged ICC arrest warrant.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police has denied issuing a “shoot-to-kill” order for Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, stressing that efforts to arrest the former PNP chief would remain within the bounds of the law.

PNP spokesman Col. Allen Rae Co said no such order had been issued as he urged the public to rely only on verified information from official sources.

“There is no shoot-to-kill order,” Co said during a briefing at Camp Crame yesterday, reiterating that police would “do everything within the law.”

Co defended the confidentiality of the manhunt, saying operational secrecy was necessary to protect the investigation and those providing information.

He said the PNP is receiving numerous tips about Dela Rosa’s whereabouts and is verifying each one. He declined to disclose details that could compromise the operation.

“That is precisely why we cannot and do not elaborate on what we are doing. These are operations, and we have what we call operational secrecy,” he said, agreeing with Sen. Panfilo Lacson’s remarks that secrecy was key to the operation.

Asked about reports that police had visited residences of people close to the senator, Co said investigators would naturally check places frequented by a wanted person.

Co clarified that a photograph purportedly showing Dela Rosa in a cemetery in Digos City was old.

The PNP’s technical team confirmed that the image was taken three years ago, he said, citing a comment from the person who originally posted it.

The photo showing Dela Rosa claiming to be in the cemetery went viral over the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day break.

Co warned that people who deliberately spread false information to mislead authorities, obstruct the operation or overwhelm the police hotline could face criminal charges.

He urged the public not to circulate unverified reports, saying the PNP would issue updates on the manhunt at the appropriate time.

Challenge to the DILG, PNP

Malacañang challenged the PNP leadership to disprove notions that law enforcers are finding it hard to arrest Dela Rosa, who was PNP chief when former president Rodrigo Duterte waged his bloody war on drugs.

Dela Rosa has evaded authorities since he escaped from the Senate premises in May.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla admitted in a recent interview that Dela Rosa’s connections as former PNP chief and alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) pose difficulties in the efforts to track him.

Speaking to reporters, Palace press officer Claire Castro said the PNP should perform its mandate and enforce the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa, a graduate of PMA “Sinagtala” Class of 1986.

“This is a challenge to the leadership of the DILG and to the leadership of the PNP and the entire police force of our country. Your mandate is to enforce the law, follow the orders given to you in accordance with the Constitution,” Castro said.

“There is a valid warrant of arrest, so it is not for you to decide whether to arrest Sen. Bato dela Rosa, not because he was your chief. This is a challenge to (PNP chief) Gen. (Jose) Nartatez Jr.,” she added.

Castro expressed confidence in the PNP’s capability to carry out its mission under the leadership of Nartatez, also a PMA alumnus.

“We believe in the ability of our police force and we know they will perform the mandate given to them through Gen. Nartatez Jr. That is the impression now, so let us prove them right,” she said.

Castro said President Marcos is not frustrated with the operations against Dela Rosa because law enforcers are continuously searching for the fugitive senator.

The government has offered a P50-million bounty on Dela Rosa. A one-week ultimatum for the senator to surrender expired last Oct. 29. The PNP has created task groups in all 18 regions of the country to find and capture Dela Rosa.

‘Show warrant’

Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte has urged the Marcos administration to make public the arrest warrant against Dela Rosa and assure the public of its validity.

He said authorities should present the document instead of repeatedly hosting press briefings to justify the intended arrest of the senator.

“If there is a valid warrant, then show the warrant,” Duterte said in a statement posted on Facebook.

He accused the government of toying with the law, arguing that authorities should implement the law not only when it’s convenient and in favor of them.

He warned the police against carrying out an arrest without proper legal authority, saying this could constitute kidnapping. — Alexis Romero, Daphne Galvez, Ghio Ong