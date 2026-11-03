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China urged: Walk the talk on peace

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2026 | 12:00am
China urged: Walk the talk on peace
West Philippine Sea
Armed Forces of the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — If China is indeed serious in its pronouncements that the last thing it wants is war in the region, then it must “walk the talk” and stop making diplomatic provocations over the highly sensitive issue of the West Philippine Sea, Mamamayang Liberal party-list Rep. Leila de Lima said.

“China cannot boast of its benevolence while at the same time intimidating and threatening us,” De Lima said yesterday.

“Unless China stops spreading lies and disinformation, puts an end to its baseless claims over the West Philippine Sea and ceases its aggressions against our fishermen, Philippine Coast Guard and Navy personnel, we cannot consider it a negotiator acting in good faith,” the deputy House minority leader said.

De Lima’s remarks echoed a warning raised earlier by House impeachment adviser Robert Ace Barbers that China might portray itself as a “good faith negotiator” during the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in Manila.

“China must walk the talk. Do they (Beijing government) think that, given what they are doing in the WPS and their threats, they can simply make us believe their claims that they are pro-peace and they are our friend?” 

De Lima maintained that Beijing cannot present itself as a good-faith negotiator while continuing its aggressive acts in the West Philippine Sea and repeatedly ignoring the July 2016 Arbitral Award that invalidated its vast sea claim.

Barbers said Beijing should act as ASEAN’s “big brother, not a bully” and that it must demonstrate good faith through its actions, not just in its statements.

“The Philippines should at the very least be wary of China potentially appearing as a good faith negotiator, especially if its actions in the West Philippine Sea don’t reflect any good intention,” Barbers said.

“We should not prejudge at this point their intentions but we also shouldn’t ignore their aggressiveness and show of disrespect in our territory and this action seems inconsistent with a commitment to peace in the region,” he said.

He added that the Philippines wants friendship and trade relations with China, but these must be founded on mutual respect.

The Philippines will host the 49th ASEAN Summit on Nov. 16 to 18. China is a regular dialogue partner of the regional bloc and is a participant at several ASEAN-led forums, including the ASEAN-China Summit, ASEAN Plus Three, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. slammed China’s position to shelve disputes, saying it is not solving the problem.

“China’s position, as stated by its embassy, is to shelve all disputes. That’s not solving the problem. That’s forcing us to accept a status quo where they will use force to have a status quo then ask you to negotiate,” Teodoro said on ANC. — Pia Lee-Brago

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
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