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PNP debunks viral photo of Dela Rosa at Digos cemetery as 'old'

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 4:51pm
PNP debunks viral photo of Dela Rosa at Digos cemetery as 'old'
Sen. Bato dela Rosa poses for a photo with unidentified individuals in this 2023 file photo that recirculated on social media on Nov. 1, 2026.
Redacted social media image

MANILA, Philippines — A viral photo supposedly showing fugitive senator Bato dela Rosa at a cemetery in Digos City was taken in 2023 and does not show a recent public appearance, the Philippine National Police said.

"Wala pong katotohanan na nagpakita siya," PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said Tuesday, November 3. ("It is not true that he surfaced.")

Co said the PNP's technical team verified that the photo was old, while the original uploader also clarified that it had been taken three years ago.

He also warned those who deliberately share misleading information. "For them, if this was meant to mislead, there will be possible consequences," Co said.

The PNP continues to receive tips through hotlines set up for information on Dela Rosa's whereabouts as he remains at large, Co added.

Police are validating the information but have declined to disclose whether any patterns have emerged.

"Mayroon po tayong tinatawag na 'operations secrecy' ... Tama po 'yong sinasabi ni Sen. Lacson na secrecy is key in our operations," Co said.

("We have what we call 'operations secrecy' ... Sen. Lacson is right that secrecy is key in our operations.")

Manhunt continues. The viral photo circulated days after the expiration of a one-week deadline for Dela Rosa to surrender.

Authorities have since intensified the manhunt and organized tracker teams across the country. A P50-million reward has also been offered for information leading to his arrest.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Dela Rosa in November 2025 that was unsealed in May 2026.

The ICC prosecutors allege that Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, bears criminal responsibility for the alleged crime against humanity of murder in connection with the government's anti-drug campaign.

The ICC says the alleged crimes covered by the warrant occurred from July 2016 to April 2018 and involved at least 32 killings.

BATO DELA ROSA

ICC

INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT

PNP
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