House prosecution panel member denies 'shoot-to-kill' claim vs Bato

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa attends the Senate session on Monday, May 11, 2026, hours before being placed under Senate protective custody amid reports of an alleged ICC arrest warrant.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Lordan Suan (1st District, Cagayan de Oro) denied claims that he threatened to file a “shoot-to-kill” resolution against fugitive Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa in a social media post on Monday, November 2.

" The quote circulating online claiming I threatened a House hearing and a “shoot-to-kill” resolution against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa is FALSE, FAKE, FABRICATED. I never made that statement," said Suan in the post.

The lawmaker, one of three Mindanao representatives on the House prosecution panel for Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial, has previously been targeted by false online claims, including fabricated quotes suggesting that Duterte was unwelcome in his Cagayan de Oro constituency.

Suan has also publicly questioned former President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to withdraw the Philippines from the Rome Statute, effectively ending the country's membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Dela Rosa, who faces ICC charges of crimes against humanity of murder, has been in hiding since May 2026. The one-week deadline for his surrender expired on Friday, October 30.