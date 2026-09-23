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Jonvic Remulla admits error on Harry Roque’s asylum status

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 23, 2026 | 4:44pm
Jonvic Remulla admits error on Harry Roqueâ€™s asylum status
In a video uploaded on Nov. 25, 2025, Harry Roque says he will file a motion for reconsideration after a court approved the Philippine government’s request to cancel his passport.
Harry Roque via Facebook / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla admitted he was mistaken regarding his previous claims that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s asylum application had been denied.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, September 22, Remulla said that  Roque's status is currently "in limbo.”

“I was wrong...status now is in limbo,” Remulla said.

According to Remulla, while a decision on an asylum application is normally handed down within six months, Roque's case remains unresolved despite nine months having passed since he applied.

“In his case, it's neither denied nor accepted. So under the eyes of the law, he still does not have asylum,” Remulla said.

(In his case, it is neither denied nor accepted. So in the eyes of the law, he still does not have asylum.)

Remulla also said they are assessing whether an individual granted asylum would be immune from an Interpol red notice.

“We think that there is no reason not to bring him in,” he said. 

On September 15, Remulla claimed that Roque’s asylum bid had been denied, which was disputed by the former human rights lawyer.

Roque is currently facing non-bailable qualified human trafficking charges tied to the raided Lucky South 99 POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, and remains in Austria, where he is seeking asylum. 

An Angeles City court ordered his arrest in May 2025, following his undocumented departure from the Philippines in 2024 as law enforcement began hunting for him.

ASYLUM

HARRY ROQUE

JONVIC REMULLA

POGO

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