Death toll from habagat, tropical cyclones rises to 34 â€” NDRRMC

Death toll from habagat, tropical cyclones rises to 34 — NDRRMC

An aerial view shows flooded villages in Calumpit, Bulacan province, north of Manila on July 25, 2025, after a river over-flowed due to heavy rains brought about by Typhoon Co-May.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday, July 29, that 34 people have died due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and tropical cyclones Crising (Wipha), Dante (Francisco) and Emong (Co-May).

Of the 34 reported fatalities, only two have been confirmed, while the remaining 32 are still being validated, according to the NDRRMC’s latest report. The agency also recorded 18 injuries and seven missing persons.

A total of 1,857,171 families—or 6,670,506 individuals—were affected by the inclement weather that struck last week.

Among those affected, 33,694 families (113,646 people) sought refuge in evacuation centers, while 21,299 families (80,496 people) found shelter elsewhere.

According to the NDRRMC, the inclement weather caused 30 landslides and flooding in 526 areas.

Infrastructure. Infrastructure damage, estimated at P7,355,928,557.34, was reported across Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, CAR, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA, as well as Negros Island Region.

Additionally, 15,220 houses were damaged in Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, CAR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, CARAGA and BARMM.

The impact also included damage to 586 road sections and 35 bridges.

Agricultural damage. Agricultural damage totaled P1,678,196,474.94, affecting 50,772 farmers and fisherfolk.

This includes 48,445.55 hectares of damaged crops and P509,931,993.52 in losses to livestock, poultry, and fisheries.