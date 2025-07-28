Rumored speakership contenders abstain from Romualdez vote

MANILA, Philippines — Three of the previously rumored challengers to reelected House Speaker Martin Romualdez voted in abstention, expanding the lower chamber's minority bloc while calling themselves "independent."

Reps. Toby Tiangco (Navotas, Lone District), Duke Frasco (Cebu, 5th District) and Albee Benitez (Bacolod, Lone District) all abstained in the vote for Romualdez during the 20th Congress' first session on Monday, July 28.

Instead of joining the minority, however, Tiangco and Benitez declared themselves as independent legislators in the 20th Congress. This adds to the three Duterte-aligned lawmakers and one Davao district representative who also prefer forming an independent bloc.

Tiangco, Benitez and Frasco never announced plans to run for speaker, but they were among the few who publicly criticized Romualdez's leadership in the 19th Congress. They technically described it as divisive and marred with much controversy surrounding the 2025 national budget and strife between the Dutertes and the Marcoses.

Some of the budgetary issues the 19th Congress faced involve the "blank line items" in the bicameral conference committee report of the 2025 budget, the alleged "pork barrel" in the programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.'s zero subsidy.

"Dahil sa nangyari sa 2025 national budget, hindi ko na kayang suportahan ang liderato sa House of Representatives. Hindi na ito dapat mangyari ulit," Tiangco said in a statement.

(Because of what happened with the 2025 national budget, I can no longer support the leadership in the House of Representatives. This must not happen again.)

Tiangco admitted it was a difficult decision to identify as independent but noted it wasn’t unfamiliar territory — he also considered himself independent from 2011 to 2019.

He vowed to push for a fair 2026 budget, adding that the process of budget deliberations must change under the new Congress. It should be transparent, he said, echoing one of Romualdez’s key campaigns as speaker.

The Navotas lawmaker also pointed to the House’s pursuit of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment as a factor in the administration’s poor showing in the senatorial elections, where only half of its candidates made it to the winning circle.

It was also under Romualdez's speakership when the Office of the Vice President's budget was slashed to P733 million from P2.037 billion. The budget deliberations prompted the legislative probe into her office's alleged misuse of confidential funds.

Benitez's take. Benitez, on the other hand, explained that he could not stand behind a leader who "pulls down" President Bongbong Marcos. He said the lower chamber needs a leader who can "help unite the nation."

"Congress has been plagued by controversies involving questionable budget allocations, politicized relief, and selfish power plays — all of which have contributed to distrust, disunity, and dysfunction," he said in a statement.

He stressed how the last three years of the Marcos Jr. administration is "not the time for self-interest or political maneuvering." Interestingly, however, is how his son Rep. Javi Benitez voted in favor of Romualdez's speakership.

Frasco mum on no vote. Meanwhile, Frasco no longer issued a statement as to why he abstained. He, however, was expelled from the National Unity Party (NUP) when he refused to sign the manifesto supporting Romualdez's speakership bid.

He echoed Benitez's thoughts on the lower chamber, how there has been "discord" which warrants a new leader.

In Congress, lawmakers who vote for the elected speaker typically join the majority bloc, whereas those who abstain or oppose compose the minority bloc. However, there are cases where the lawmaker expresses their support for the elected speaker but chooses to align with the minority.

A record-high 34 abstentions in the vote for Romualdez's speakership have marked the growing size of the minority and rise of independent blocs in the 20th Congress — a clear sign of deepening divisions in the ruling coalition.

Among those who also abstained were the two-member Makabayan bloc, the three Akbayan Party-list representatives, Rep. Leila de Lima (ML Party-list), Rep. Krisel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) and Rep. Edgar Erice (Caloocan, 2nd District). They, however, intend to join the minority bloc for the 20th Congress.