Over 100 areas under state of calamity due to El NiÃ±o

Over 100 areas under state of calamity due to El Niño

Pedestrians brave the heat along United Nations Avenue as the midday sun beats down on March 5, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 106 cities and municipalities across the country have been officially declared under a state of calamity as the effects of the ongoing El Niño phenomenon continue to intensify, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

In its latest report on Tuesday, October 6, the NDRRMC said the dry spell has affected 104,149 families, or 388,375 people.

The following are the numbers of areas under a state of calamity per region:

Region 2: 66 cities/municipalities

CARAGA: 23 cities/municipalities

Region 5: 12 cities/municipalities

CALABARZON: Four cities/municipalities

Region 12: One city/municipality

Out of the 35,893 families identified as requiring urgent assistance, the government has successfully assisted 24,618 families.

The total cost of assistance provided so far stands at P39,058,681.06, distributed as follows:

CARAGA: P23,091,638 provided to 11,672 families

Region 2: P9,927,750 provided to 1,891 families

Region 5: P6,039,293.06 provided to 11,055 families

The agricultural sector has also suffered losses.

Citing data from the Department of Agriculture, a total of P5,580,172,296.84 in damages was recorded.

The dry conditions have affected 201,660 farmers and fisherfolk, damaging 223,830.19 hectares of crop areas and resulting in a production volume loss of 117,037.69 metric tons.

Region 2 recorded the highest agricultural damage, accounting for over P4.96 billion of the total losses.

In the CARAGA region, 39 wild, forest, and mountain fire incidents have been reported. CARAGA has also experienced water supply interruptions across four cities and municipalities, though supplies have since been restored.

Due to the extreme conditions, 33 cities and municipalities in CARAGA were forced to suspend classes.