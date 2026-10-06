WATCH: Sara Duterte says Marcos behind allegations against her

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said the Marcos administration is behind the allegations against her, following claims by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. that he delivered more than P2 billion in cash to her.

During a press briefing in Davao City on Tuesday, Duterte pointed to statements from the Office of the President and her ongoing impeachment trial as reasons for her claim.

“Makikita niyo naman ’yung mga declarations, mga statements ng Office of the President eh, ’di ba? Andyan pa ’yung impeachment nila, andyan pa ’yung akusasyon na merong palitan ng pera sa pagpirma ng mga congressman sa House of Representatives para sa impeachment complaint,” Duterte said.

Duterte has denied Gracioso’s allegations and said she does not know him.