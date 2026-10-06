China accuses PH aircraft of â€˜illegalâ€™ intrusion over Bajo de Masinloc

China accuses PH aircraft of ‘illegal’ intrusion over Bajo de Masinloc

A Philippine C-208 aircraft and a Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft encounter each other over the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc on Oct. 3, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — China warned Manila against “provocative acts” in the disputed West Philippine Sea after accusing a Philippine military aircraft of illegally entering the airspace over Bajo de Masinloc on October 3.

The warning came after the Armed Forces of the Philippines said a Chinese J-16 fighter repeatedly made close maneuvers around a Philippine C-208 aircraft conducting a routine maritime patrol near the disputed shoal.

Senior Capt. Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, said the Philippine aircraft “illegally intruded into the territorial airspace over China's Huangyan Dao,” Beijing's name for Bajo de Masinloc.

China claims most of the South China Sea, including Bajo de Masinloc, despite a 2016 international arbitral ruling that rejected the legal basis of Beijing's expansive claims in the waterway.

Zhai said Chinese naval and air forces tracked and monitored the Philippine aircraft and issued warnings to expel it “in accordance with laws and regulations.”

“The Philippine side seriously violate China’s sovereignty and are highly likely to cause unintended maritime and air incidents,” Zhai said in a statement shared on social media and posted by the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Facebook.

He warned Manila to stop what China described as “rights-violation and provocative acts.”

“Forces of the STC remain on high alert at all times to firmly safeguard national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability,” Zhai said.

AFP reports close encounter

The AFP, however, gave a different account of the incident.

In a statement issued Sunday, the military said its C-208 aircraft was conducting a routine maritime patrol near Bajo de Masinloc when it encountered two Chinese military aircraft.

One of them was identified as a J-16 fighter.

The Chinese fighter repeatedly approached and maneuvered in close proximity to the Philippine aircraft, including moving ahead of and around it and positioning itself within the C-208's wake, according to the AFP.

“These maneuvers posed an aviation safety risk,” the military said.

The AFP described the incident as part of a recurring pattern of “unsafe and coercive behavior” against Philippine government vessels and aircraft conducting lawful operations.

The Philippine aircrew remained professional and exercised due caution in accordance with established aviation procedures, the AFP said.

The C-208 completed its assigned maritime patrol and returned safely without further incident.

Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, lies about 124 nautical miles off Zambales and has remained a major flashpoint between Manila and Beijing in the West Philippine Sea.

More encounters reported

The Philippine government also reported a second confrontation on Sunday in the Spratly Islands, farther south in the South China Sea.

The weekend incidents came about two weeks after the Philippines said a China Coast Guard vessel rammed a Philippine fisheries department boat in another part of the Spratlys.

China subsequently blamed the Philippine vessel for that incident, saying it “bears full responsibility.”

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have remained high as both sides continue to assert competing claims in the South China Sea.