^

Headlines

Hontiveros hits back, files libel raps vs Quiboloy witness, vloggers

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 2, 2025 | 8:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed cyber libel complaints against Michael Maurillo, a former Senate witness in the probe against detained preacher Apollo Quiboloy, after he publicly claimed that the senator paid and coerced him to testify.

The libel complaints, filed under the Anti-Cybercrime Prevention Act, were submitted to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday, July 2.

"Batay sa payon ng aking mga abogado, cyber libel ang appropriate na ireklamo dito. Sabihin ko po sa inyo bilang isang nagtatrabaho sa public service, bukas ako lagi at dapat lang bukas lagi sa mga puna, sa mga kritisismo," Hontiveros said in an ambush interview with reporters.

(Based on the advice of my lawyers, cyber libel is the appropriate complaint here. I want to tell you, as someone working in public service, I am always open, and should always be open, to comments, to criticisms.)

"Pero hinding-hindi ako papayag sa ganitong mga pagsisinungaling, mga mapapanganib na pagsisinungaling. Lalo na ang tinarget ay hindi lang ako. Ang tinarget ay mga witnesses, ang tinarget pati mga staff ko, tinarget ang Senado mismo," she added.

(But I will never agree to such lies, dangerous lies. Especially since the target was not just me. The targets were witnesses, even my staff were targeted, the Senate itself was targeted.)

Viral video accusations. Maurillo, who went by the alias "Rene" during the Senate hearings, released a video on June 24 alleging that Hontiveros gave him P1 million to falsely testify against Quiboloy. He also claimed he was pressured to implicate former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Sara Duterte, who now faces impeachment.

In addition to filing charges against Maurillo, Hontiveros requested the NBI to investigate the origins of the video and determine who produced it, as no one has publicly taken responsibility. She also filed charges against the Facebook page that originally posted the video.

Vloggers named. The senator’s complaint includes a request to probe several online personalities who allegedly helped disseminate the video and its claims. Among those named are Krizette Chu, Jay Sonza, Sass Sasot, Trixie Cruz Angeles, and Banat By.

"Ang tinarget ay hindi lang ako. Ang tinarget ay mga witnesses, ang tinarget pati mga staff ko, tinarget ang Senado mismo," Hontiveros said.

From witness to accuser. Hontiveros maintained that it was Maurillo who approached her office seeking help. She said he initially described himself as a victim of Quiboloy’s church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. A week before the video was released, Maurillo reportedly told her office that he had been kidnapped.

"Hanggang ngayon at feed-forward namin agad sa PNP ang mga messages na iyon... Kaya lang habang kinikilusan ang kanyang mga mensahe noon ay lumabas na itong video," she added.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

HONTIVEROS

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

RISA HONTIVEROS

SENATE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Carpio explains how Sara Duterte&rsquo;s bank records can be disclosed in impeach trial

Carpio explains how Sara Duterte’s bank records can be disclosed in impeach trial

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
How can the prosecution get hold of Vice President Sara Duterte's “confidential” bank records? Retired Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte tells 13 girlfriends: Get new boyfriend

Duterte tells 13 girlfriends: Get new boyfriend

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
Exactly how many “girlfriends” does detained former president Rodrigo Duterte really have?
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senators may vote on motion to dismiss VP&rsquo;s case&rsquo;

‘Senators may vote on motion to dismiss VP’s case’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian maintained that the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte must proceed, even as he expects...
Headlines
fbtw
Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment
play

Erwin Tulfo warns vs shortcut on Sara Duterte impeachment

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Newly installed Sen. Erwin Tulfo said the Senate must hear the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte instead...
Headlines
fbtw
As ICC weighs Duterte's interim release, House resolution calls to reject bid

As ICC weighs Duterte's interim release, House resolution calls to reject bid

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
A resolution has been filed urging the House of Representatives to oppose efforts to grant the interim release and repatriation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Convening of VP Sara's impeach trial hinges on the House, says spox

Convening of VP Sara's impeach trial hinges on the House, says spox

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
The continuation of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial depends on the House of Representatives, impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Appeals court denies Cassie Ong's appeal over human trafficking case

Appeals court denies Cassie Ong's appeal over human trafficking case

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has denied the petition for certiorari filed by Cassandra Ong, an incorporator of Whirlwind Corp., in...
Headlines
fbtw
Anti-political dynasty bill refiled, while Congress is still ruled by clans

Anti-political dynasty bill refiled, while Congress is still ruled by clans

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
After being shelved time and again, an anti-political dynasty bill has been reintroduced in the 20th Congress.
Headlines
fbtw
'There will be accountability': Palace says on missing sabungeros

'There will be accountability': Palace says on missing sabungeros

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
The Palace said that those responsible for the disappearance of the sabungeros or cockfight enthusiasts will be...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with