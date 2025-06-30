^

Headlines

KOJC witness flipped after asking Hontiveros for help, says senator

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
June 30, 2025 | 4:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros said the whistleblower who recanted his testimony against doomsday pastor Apollo Quiboloy had sought help from her office just days before the release of a viral video in which he accused her of bribery.

Michael Maurilio, also known as “Rene,” was a witness in the Senate probe into Quiboloy. In the video that circulated widely on social media, he accused Hontiveros of paying him to testify against the pastor—an allegation the senator firmly denied.

Kidnapping fears. Hontiveros told reporters that Maurilio had contacted her office on June 22 and 23, saying he feared being kidnapped. She presented screenshots of their exchanges to the media and stressed that it was Maurilio who first reached out.

“We took his messages seriously. We forwarded them to the PNP in Davao for immediate action, and when the PNP moved, the video came out,” she said, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino.

Hontiveros explained that during the Senate hearings, Maurilio was under the care of the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA), which secured him within the Senate premises. But once the probe ended, OSAA’s responsibility did as well.

After that, Maurilio stayed with partner church and civil society groups. He eventually left the care of these groups, the senator said.

She added that Maurilio had also requested financial assistance from her office at one point, but the request was declined.

Witness pressure, recantation. According to Hontiveros, Maurilio had earlier informed her team that members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, Quiboloy’s religious group, were pressuring him to retract his Senate testimony.

“This is the real pattern here: After testifying in the Senate, witnesses are harassed and threatened, and then, suddenly, flipped. So, let’s call this what it is: Witness tampering. Fake news. Psychological warfare,” she said.

While the senator said she still hopes for Maurilio’s safety, she said that he must answer for his actions. His retraction, the senator pointed out, has also put other witnesses at risk.

Hontiveros said she plans to file cases with the National Bureau of Investigation to determine who was responsible for the production and dissemination of the video.

Video spread by pro-Duterte pages, senator

Maurilio’s video has been widely circulated on pro-Duterte social media pages, including a post shared by Hontiveros’ Senate colleague, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

“Para sa akin, kaming mga senador, dapat nag-share kami ng katotohanan. Dapat hindi kami nag-share ng fake news. O tulad ng mga AI generated video. Dapat hindi kami nagpapadala o lalong hindi kami mismo ang nag-share ng anumang fake news,” Hontiveros said.

(For me, we senators should share the truth, not fake news, or AI-generated videos. We should not be carried away, much less be the ones sharing fake news.)

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

BATO DELA ROSA

HUMAN TRAFFICKING

KINGDOM OF JESUS CHRIST

RISA HONTIVEROS

WHISTLEBLOWER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Senate impeachment judges can&rsquo;t move to dismiss VP Sara&rsquo;s case&rsquo;

‘Senate impeachment judges can’t move to dismiss VP Sara’s case’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Incoming Sen. Panfilo Lacson yesterday warned fellow members of the Senate impeachment court against filing a motion to dismiss...
Headlines
fbtw
Court rules Alice Guo is Chinese, voids mayorship

Court rules Alice Guo is Chinese, voids mayorship

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
A Manila court has voided the Tarlac town mayorship of Alice Guo, who has been suspected as a foreign spy, as it ruled that...
Headlines
fbtw
Kapunan joins House prosecution in VP impeach trial

Kapunan joins House prosecution in VP impeach trial

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Lawyer Lorna Kapunan will be among the private prosecutors who will collaborate with the 11-member prosecution team of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte house in Davao for sale?

Duterte house in Davao for sale?

By Edith Regalado | 18 hours ago
Has the house of former president Rodrigo Duterte in Davao City been sold, or is it up for sale?
Headlines
fbtw
Pope Leo honors Iloilo prelate with pallium at Vatican mass

Pope Leo honors Iloilo prelate with pallium at Vatican mass

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Pope Leo XIV conferred the pallium on Archbishop Midyphil Billones during the Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR

P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The hike translates to an additional P1,100 per month.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec affirms Benny Abante&rsquo;s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

Comelec affirms Benny Abante’s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has rejected Luis "Joey" Chua Uy's motion for reconsideration, clearing the way...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos lauds Eala: The fight continues, Alex!

President Marcos lauds Eala: The fight continues, Alex!

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Despite her loss to Australian Maya Joint in the 2025 Eastbourne Open final, Filipino tennis star Alex Eala drew praises from...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA has low chance of intensifying &ndash; Pagasa

LPA has low chance of intensifying – Pagasa

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
A low-pressure area (LPA) identified outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has a low chance of developing into...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with