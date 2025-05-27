Princess Abante named first-ever House spokesperson

A composite photo of House spokesperson Princess Abante and the House of Representatives' exterior.

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has a new spokesperson in the person of lawyer Princess Abante, daughter of outgoing Manila Rep. Benny Abante.

Her appointment marks the first time the House has named an official spokesperson.

Abante faced the media on Tuesday, May 27, to make the announcement. She said her new post stems from the need to strengthen the Lower Chamber’s communications to ensure the public receives accurate and truthful information.

“Ayaw talaga natin ng fake news kaya kailangan mas maging maayos ang pagpapalaiwanag natin sa polisiya na binalangkas ng Kongreso,” Abante told reporters.

(We really do not want fake news, that is why we need better explanation of the policies being made in Congress.)

Abante said her term starts immediately and that she will be communicating updates from House leaders. However, she clarified that she is not the spokesperson for the House prosecution panel in the case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

A statement from the Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez reaffirmed that Abante’s appointment aims to counter disinformation and improve the House’s messaging to the public.

Her appointment has already been formalized by House Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

As spokesperson, Abante is tasked with representing the House in media and public engagements and with clarifying the intent of legislation passed in the chamber.

“The House cannot afford to be silent while lies travel faster than truth. We will speak with clarity, we will speak with purpose and we will speak without hesitation,” Abante said.

The new House spokesperson said she was not appointed to inflame issues, but she will not hesitate to correct disinformation about the House when necessary.

Abante will serve as House spokesperson for the remainder of the 19th Congress. Whether she will be reappointed in the 20th Congress remains uncertain, especially with a possible change in House leadership.

Before taking on her new role, Abante served as the spokesperson for outgoing Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna.

Abante was also a three-term councilor in Manila, and she had also been the head of the Manila Public Information Office.

Her father, Benny Abante, was also a member of the House panel that sought to address rampant disinformation in the country’s online space. He lost by a narrow margin in the recently concluded 2025 midterm elections.