^

Headlines

Princess Abante named first-ever House spokesperson

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 27, 2025 | 3:40pm
Princess Abante named first-ever House spokesperson
A composite photo of House spokesperson Princess Abante and the House of Representatives' exterior.
Princess Abante via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has a new spokesperson in the person of lawyer Princess Abante, daughter of outgoing Manila Rep. Benny Abante.

Her appointment marks the first time the House has named an official spokesperson.

Abante faced the media on Tuesday, May 27, to make the announcement. She said her new post stems from the need to strengthen the Lower Chamber’s communications to ensure the public receives accurate and truthful information.

“Ayaw talaga natin ng fake news kaya kailangan mas maging maayos ang pagpapalaiwanag natin sa polisiya na binalangkas ng Kongreso,” Abante told reporters. 

(We really do not want fake news, that is why we need better explanation of the policies being made in Congress.) 

Abante said her term starts immediately and that she will be communicating updates from House leaders. However, she clarified that she is not the spokesperson for the House prosecution panel in the case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

A statement from the Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez reaffirmed that Abante’s appointment aims to counter disinformation and improve the House’s messaging to the public.

Her appointment has already been formalized by House Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

As spokesperson, Abante is tasked with representing the House in media and public engagements and with clarifying the intent of legislation passed in the chamber.

“The House cannot afford to be silent while lies travel faster than truth. We will speak with clarity, we will speak with purpose and we will speak without hesitation,” Abante said. 

The new House spokesperson said she was not appointed to inflame issues, but she will not hesitate to correct disinformation about the House when necessary.

Abante will serve as House spokesperson for the remainder of the 19th Congress. Whether she will be reappointed in the 20th Congress remains uncertain, especially with a possible change in House leadership.

Before taking on her new role, Abante served as the spokesperson for outgoing Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna.

Abante was also a three-term councilor in Manila, and she had also been the head of the Manila Public Information Office.

Her father, Benny Abante, was also a member of the House panel that sought to address rampant disinformation in the country’s online space. He lost by a narrow margin in the recently concluded 2025 midterm elections.

BENNY ABANTE

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera&rsquo; VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

‘Chel Diokno, Marian Rivera’ VP confidential fund recipients? PSA checking

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and National Bureau of Investigation have been tapped to determine if it’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulse Asia: Most Pinoys disagree with Duterte arrest

Pulse Asia: Most Pinoys disagree with Duterte arrest

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
More than half of Filipinos disagree with the arrest and turnover of former president Rodrigo Duterte to the International...
Headlines
fbtw
US travel advisory for Philippines slammed

US travel advisory for Philippines slammed

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 day ago
Cagayan de Oro City Rep. Rufus Rodriguez yesterday protested the strong advisory issued by the United States cautioning Americans...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla to seek ICC nod for Duterte's oath as Davao mayor
play

Remulla to seek ICC nod for Duterte's oath as Davao mayor

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said he would seek permission from the International Criminal Court to allow a consul to...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos has selected next PNP chief &ndash; DILG

Marcos has selected next PNP chief – DILG

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has chosen a successor to Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Marbil, Interior and Local Government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cases await OWWA execsin P1.4 billion land deal

Cases await OWWA execsin P1.4 billion land deal

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
Administrative and criminal cases await officials of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration involved in the anomalous...
Headlines
fbtw
New House supermajority&nbsp;proof of unity &ndash; lawmaker

New House supermajority proof of unity – lawmaker

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
With a supermajority of 285 lawmakers rallying behind Speaker Martin Romualdez, President Marcos’ call for unity has...
Headlines
fbtw
Revilla sets cyberlibel raps over &lsquo;disinfo campaign&rsquo;
play

Revilla sets cyberlibel raps over ‘disinfo campaign’

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Outgoing Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr. will file cyberlibel complaints against those allegedly behind a disinformation campaign that...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas prices climb, diesel drops today

Gas prices climb, diesel drops today

By Brix Lelis | 17 hours ago
Gasoline prices are set to increase today, but a slight drop in diesel and kerosene prices will offer some relief to mot...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ files request to cancel Harry Roque&rsquo;s passport

DOJ files request to cancel Harry Roque’s passport

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed on Monday, May 26,  that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with