^

Headlines

House leaders slam ‘weaponization of disinformation’

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
April 21, 2025 | 12:00am
House leaders slam â€˜weaponization of disinformationâ€™
Workers do renovation works around the House of Representatives within the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City on July 3, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Two leaders of the House of Representatives yesterday said that fake accounts supportive of former president Rodrigo Duterte are manipulating the election discourse and pose a serious threat to democracy and the public.

House deputy speaker Rep. David Suarez denounced what he called the “weaponization of disinformation” through fake pro-Duterte social media accounts, warning that these coordinated digital campaigns are undermining Philippine democracy ahead of the elections.

“This is digital warfare, plain and simple. And the battlefield is not just the internet – it’s the hearts and minds of millions of Filipinos,” Suarez said in a statement.

Suarez was reacting to a Reuters investigation that revealed how inauthentic accounts flooded social media with praise for Duterte and are now actively shaping the online conversation about the upcoming polls.

The report, citing research by Israeli tech firm Cyabra, found that about a third of the accounts posting about Duterte’s arrest by the International Criminal Court were fake.

It also warned that up to 45 percent of discussions related to the 2025 elections are being driven by inauthentic actors such as bots, sock puppets and paid influencers – potentially reaching tens of millions of users.

Suarez said that the growing scale and sophistication of such disinformation networks are drowning out legitimate voices online and eroding public trust in democratic institutions.

He urged major social media platforms like Meta, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube to take stronger, more proactive action to detect and remove coordinated fake accounts.

“They can’t just turn a blind eye while democracy is under attack,” he said.

Suarez also called for all political players to uphold clean and honest elections.

“Let’s put an end to this toxic culture before it poisons another generation of voters,” he said.

For his part, House senior deputy speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr. called for a nationwide effort to protect Filipino voters from digital deception.

He urged the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education and the Department of Information and Communications Technology to launch a joint national digital literacy program to help students and the public identify and resist coordinated disinformation campaigns.

“It’s not enough to fact-check after the damage is done. We need to inoculate our people against lies and fake news – especially the youth who are most active online and most vulnerable to digital manipulation,” Gonzales said.

He also called on all political parties to categorically reject the use of “click armies” and paid influencers.

“Disinformation is not a campaign strategy. It is a threat to free elections and informed choice,” Gonzales said. “If we truly believe in democracy, then we must all play fair.”

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp&rsquo;s request to restrict victim identity documents

ICC pre-trial chamber denies Duterte camp’s request to restrict victim identity documents

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) pre-trial chamber has rejected former president Rodrigo Duterte’s legal team’s...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor told: Disclose evidence by July 1

ICC prosecutor told: Disclose evidence by July 1

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has been given until July 1 to complete the disclosure of evidence...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

ICC case: At least 8,500 pages, 15 hours of footage to be used as evidence vs Duterte

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 days ago
The prosecution will rely upon at least 8,565 pages of written evidence, nine photos and 16 hours of footage against...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor: Witnesses vs Duterte need protection

ICC prosecutor: Witnesses vs Duterte need protection

By Janvic Mateo | 4 days ago
International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan has confirmed the need to protect some of the witnesses against former...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VP&rsquo;s return signals she&rsquo;s ready for trial&rsquo;

‘VP’s return signals she’s ready for trial’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 4 days ago
 For one lawmaker, Vice President Sara Duterte’s return to the country means she is willing to face the charges...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
5.9-magnitude quake&nbsp;hits Sultan Kudarat

5.9-magnitude quake hits Sultan Kudarat

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
A series of earthquakes reaching up to magnitude 5.9 yesterday jolted Sultan Kudarat, according to the Philippine Institute...
Headlines
fbtw
Extreme heat recorded in Dagupan

Extreme heat recorded in Dagupan

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Dagupan City in Pangasinan sizzled on Saturday after recording a heat index of 46 degrees Celsius, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos: Easter a call to action

President Marcos: Easter a call to action

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Describing the resurrection of Jesus Christ as a “call to action,” President Marcos yesterday called on Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippine elections: Is winning worth taking a bullet?

2 hours ago
Election hopefuls like mayoral candidate Kerwin Espinosa have to ask themselves whether the job is worth taking a bullet.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with