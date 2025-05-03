^

Marcos, Malaysian PM discuss economic, security concerns ahead of ASEAN summit

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
May 3, 2025 | 10:40am
Marcos, Malaysian PM discuss economic, security concerns ahead of ASEAN summit
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on May 2, 2025.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a phone conversation Friday night to discuss pressing economic and security challenges confronting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) ahead of this month’s regional summit in Kuala Lumpur.

In a post on Facebook, Marcos said he and Anwar exchanged views on regional concerns as ASEAN prepares for its 46th Summit, which Malaysia will host on May 26 to 27.

“Nagkausap kami ni Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ng Malaysia tungkol sa mga hamon sa ekonomiya at seguridad na kinakaharap ng ASEAN bilang isang rehiyon,” Marcos said.

The president said he looked forward to continuing discussions with other ASEAN leaders during the summit.

“Inaasahan kong maipagpatuloy ang mga talakayang ito kasama ang iba pa nating mga kasamang lider sa Summit sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia ngayong buwan,” he added.

In a separate post on X (formerly Twitter), Anwar said he shared updates with Marcos on various ASEAN-related developments, including the situation in Myanmar and ongoing global economic issues.

Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s call for the extension of a ceasefire in Myanmar to ensure unhampered humanitarian access. 

“We also agree that any form of assistance should be channeled without any discrimination or restrictions,” he said in Malay.

The prime minister also raised concerns over recent tariff actions by the United States, saying Malaysia hopes to use its position as ASEAN chair to signal its interest in global tariff negotiations.

“The US decision to suspend the implementation of tariffs for 90 days now provides relief to allow for further discussions on related matters,” Anwar said, noting Malaysia’s strengths in several product sectors.

The prime minister also extended his well wishes to the Philippines ahead of the May 12 midterm elections.

"After our conversation, I wished him success in the General Election on May 12 and expressed hope that we will meet at the upcoming ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur," Anwar said.

Malaysia currently holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship, which the Philippines is set to assume in 2026. 

Myanmar was previously scheduled to lead the regional bloc that year but was barred due to its internal political crisis and military rule.

