^

Headlines

Marcos joins world leaders, multitude of mourners at pope’s funeral

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Marcos joins world leaders, multitude of mourners at popeâ€™s funeral
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the funeral Mass for Pope Francis at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos joined around 170 world leaders and as many as 250,000 mourners at the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican City yesterday.

Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Liza Marcos, arrived in Rome Friday morning (Vatican time).

Photos released by the Presidential Communications Office showed the President in a dark gray suit and the First Lady in a black dress arriving at St. Peter’s Square for the late pontiff’s funeral. They were both wearing a pin of the Philippine flag on their left chest.

The PCO and Philippine Ambassador to Italy Neal Imperial shared photos of Marcos’ separate interactions with US President Donald Trump and former US president Joe Biden at St. Peter’s Square. A video posted by GMA News on social media showed the Marcoses conversing with Biden and wife Jill before the funeral mass started at 4 p.m. (Philippine time).

The President’s trip to Vatican is until April 28 based on Special Order 424 he issued on Thursday.

Marcos earlier declared a period of national mourning over the passing of Francis, who he said “holds a special place in the hearts of the Filipino people.”

Francis visited the Philippines in January 2015, during which he offered comfort and solidarity to the victims of Super Typhoon Yolanda.

According to Marcos’ Proclamation 871, the Filipino people recognize the late pope “as a global leader of compassion and a tireless advocate of peace, justice and human dignity.”

The Philippines is predominantly Roman Catholic.

On Friday, the First Couple were spotted at Piazza Navona, where they were having coffee and appeared to be reminiscing the time they were dating there, according to a GMA 7 report. The First Couple tied the knot at the San Francesco Convent in Fiesole, Italy on April 17, 1993.

According to the report, the First Lady was teary eyed when she reminisced about the kindness of the late pope.

“When I met him, he (was) humble and kind, and you feel like you’re blessed by God,” she said.

Post-Yolanda visit

In Tacloban City, more than 6,000 faithful – including Speaker Martin Romualdez – attended a mass at the new Daniel Z. Romualdez (DZR) airport’s tarmac yesterday in honor of the late pope and to mark the 10th anniversary of his visit to Tacloban City after the devastation of Super Typhoon Yolanda.

The DZR airport tarmac was the exact location of the mass Francis himself officiated on Jan. 17, 2015, more than a year after Yolanda ravaged Tacloban in November 2013. Msgr. Ramon Stephen Aguilos was the main celebrant at yesterday’s mass.

“Pope Francis gave us more than hope,” Romualdez said after the mass. “He showed the world how to lead with compassion. He stood with us – not just as a pope, but as a father to the suffering. His presence gave us strength to rise.”

“He gave us the courage to begin again. When we felt forgotten, he remembered. When we were broken, he came to bless the brokenness. That is something people never forget,” he said.

Romualdez recalled the powerful image of Francis celebrating mass under stormy skies in a yellow raincoat.

“That yellow raincoat became our banner of faith. We saw in him not a distant leader, but a loving father: present, soaked in our sorrow and filled with love,” Romualdez said.

“We honor not only the man who came to comfort us, but the spirit he awakened in us: a spirit of unity, of resilience and of boundless hope. In Tacloban, we don’t just remember the pope: we carry him in our hearts. His visit was brief, but the impact was eternal,” he added.

Blessing for escorts

In Quezon City, Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino recalled being given the privilege of providing security to the pope, as chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“I had the privilege of escorting him during his visit to Tacloban. I was also one of those who provided his close-in security, in coordination with the Presidential Security Group then,” Tolentino said at a press briefing.

“After Pope Francis blessed me at the Papal Nuncio’s residence, I relayed a request through his aide if His Holiness could also bless his MMDA escorts,” he added.

The MMDA motorcycle escorts were at the pope’s side throughout his stay in the stormy Tacloban.

“Pope Francis called them in. The MMDA motorcycle riders all kneeled before him, and then he approached and blessed them, one by one. It was a warm and heart-touching scene,” Tolentino said. – Jose Rodel Clapano, Marc Jayson Cayabyab

VATICAN CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pope Francis' letter bans convicted cardinal from conclave

Pope Francis' letter bans convicted cardinal from conclave

11 hours ago
Pope Francis reportedly wrote letters excluding a convicted cardinal from participating in the upcoming conclave to elect...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for &lsquo;Duter10&rsquo; bets

VP Sara, siblings to intensify campaign for ‘Duter10’ bets

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte and her siblings will go full force in campaigning for the senatorial candidates of the Partido...
Headlines
fbtw
Respect ICC judges, judicial process, Duterte lawyer says

Respect ICC judges, judicial process, Duterte lawyer says

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The lead defense lawyer of former president Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated his call to all Filipinos to respect the judges...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace to VP: Don&rsquo;t be termite, stop crab mentality

Palace to VP: Don’t be termite, stop crab mentality

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at Vice President Sara Duterte for linking the administration’s P20-per-kilo rice program...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

Sara keeps mum on confidential funds

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 2 days ago
Vice President Sara Duterte declined to address questions raised about confidential funds and her impending impeachment trial...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pimentel wants probe on overseas voting glitch

Pimentel wants probe on overseas voting glitch

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Senate minority leader Aquilino Pimentel III has called for a legislative investigation on the legality of internet voting...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: Pope Francis leaves Vatican, boards Popemobile for the last time
play

WATCH: Pope Francis leaves Vatican, boards Popemobile for the last time

5 hours ago
Pope Francis' casket left St. Peter's Square on the Popemobile in what is considered the last time the pontiff would...
Headlines
fbtw
Why Pope Francis chose Santa Maria Maggiore as his final resting place

Why Pope Francis chose Santa Maria Maggiore as his final resting place

6 hours ago
The "Pope of the People" chose a church in the center of Rome that holds significance to him throughout his pa...
Headlines
fbtw
Full Text: Cardinal Re's homily at Pope Francis' funeral

Full Text: Cardinal Re's homily at Pope Francis' funeral

8 hours ago
The following is the full text of the homily of the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, during the funeral...
Headlines
fbtw
Crowds applaud pope's coffin as Vatican funeral begins

Crowds applaud pope's coffin as Vatican funeral begins

By Ella Ide | 9 hours ago
Tens of thousands of mourners and world leaders including US President Donald Trump packed St Peter's Square on Saturday...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with