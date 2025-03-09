Korean fugitive re-arrested after escaping court hearing

Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado with Na re-arrested South Korean fugitive Na Ikhyeon and Kang Changbeom on March 9, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The South Korean fugitive who escaped during his case hearing on March 4 has been re-arrested in Angeles City, Pampanga, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced.

Na Ikhyeon, 28, was apprehended in a residential area in Barangay Pampang, according to Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado.

Authorities also apprehended his accomplice, Kang Changbeom, who is believed to have aided in the escape.

CCTV footage and intelligence reports support the claim that Kang played a role in Na's flight.

“Actually na-establish na po namin na hindi sa CR. Lumabas siya ng building ng Office of the City Prosecutor ng Quezon City kasama ang mga tauhan ng BI at sumakay sa isang BI vehicle,” Viado said in a press briefing on Sunday, March 9.

(Actually, we've already established that he didn't escape from the restroom. He exited the Office of the City Prosecutor of Quezon City building along with Bureau of Immigration personnel and boarded a BI vehicle.)

Na escaped from authorities on March 4 while attending a case hearing against him in Quezon City.

Further investigation by the Korean National Police Agency revealed that Kang is also a wanted fugitive in South Korea for fraud.

Both individuals will be detained at the Bureau of Immigration’s detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, under heightened security due to their escape attempt and high-risk status.

Following Na Ikhyeon's escape, Viado also confirmed that the bureau terminated two contractual employees involved. The case of a permanent BI employee implicated in the incident was referred to the Department of Justice, leading to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ordering the employee’s dismissal.