Ramadan for Muslims starts today, March 2

Muslim brothers gather for congregational prayer at the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on March 1, 2025, ahead of the official start of Ramadan.

MANILA, Philippines — Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, begins on Sunday, March 2, and will last for 28 to 30 days.

The Bangsamoro Mufti, Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani on February 28 announced the start of Ramadan on March 2.

Activities prohibited during Ramadan. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims are prohibited from eating, drinking, and engaging in sexual activities from dawn until sunset.

Exceptions. The following individuals are exempt from observing the fast:

The elderly

Menstruating women

Pregnant women

Travelers

Sick people

Children who have yet to reach puberty

The abstinence will start on March 2 and will end during Eid al-Fitr.