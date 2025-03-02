Ramadan for Muslims starts today, March 2
MANILA, Philippines — Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, begins on Sunday, March 2, and will last for 28 to 30 days.
The Bangsamoro Mufti, Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani on February 28 announced the start of Ramadan on March 2.
Activities prohibited during Ramadan. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims are prohibited from eating, drinking, and engaging in sexual activities from dawn until sunset.
Exceptions. The following individuals are exempt from observing the fast:
- The elderly
- Menstruating women
- Pregnant women
- Travelers
- Sick people
- Children who have yet to reach puberty
The abstinence will start on March 2 and will end during Eid al-Fitr.
