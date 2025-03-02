^

Ramadan for Muslims starts today, March 2

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 2, 2025 | 12:44pm
Muslim brothers gather for congregational prayer at the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila on March 1, 2025, ahead of the official start of Ramadan.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines —  Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting, begins on Sunday, March 2, and will last for 28 to 30 days.

The Bangsamoro Mufti, Sheikh Abdulrauf Guialani on February 28 announced the start of Ramadan on March 2.

Activities prohibited during Ramadan.  During the month of Ramadan, Muslims are prohibited from eating, drinking, and engaging in sexual activities from dawn until sunset.

Exceptions. The following individuals are exempt from observing the fast:

  • The elderly
  • Menstruating women
  • Pregnant women
  • Travelers 
  • Sick people
  • Children who have yet to reach puberty

The abstinence will start on March 2 and will end during Eid al-Fitr.

