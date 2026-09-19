Comelec to Congress: Fast-track anti-dynasty law

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is urging Congress to fast-track the passage of an Anti-Political Dynasty Law so it can be enacted in time for the filing of certificates of candidacy for the 2028 elections.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body has consistently supported legislation that would implement the constitutional provision promoting equal opportunity in public service.

The poll chief noted that the commission is prepared to implement the law in the 2028 elections if Congress passes it in time, noting the limited period before the filing of certificates of candidacy in September 2027.

“We salute the Supreme Court (SC). We support the passage of the Anti-Political Dynasty Law, and whatever the Comelec can do to help fulfill this and implement the mandate of the Constitution, the Comelec is there,” Garcia said.

“If it is necessary to implement it in the 2028 elections, we will do so. The period is short, but we will do it so that after 39 years, we will finally have a genuine and meaningful Anti-Political Dynasty Law,” he added.

Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution provides that the state shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service and prohibit political dynasties “as may be defined by law.”

Congress has yet to pass the enabling law for this.

Meanwhile, Garcia said the Comelec continues to prepare for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) this Nov. 2, with the commission’s preparations already at an advanced stage.

“For the Comelec, it is difficult to say whether the BSKE should proceed or not because when we appeared before the Senate and Congress, we said only one thing: the decision on whether to proceed is not in our hands. It is in the hands of Congress,” Garcia said.

“The fixing of the term is not in our hands either; it is in the hands of Congress. But as far as we are concerned, on a scale of one to 10, we are already at nine in terms of preparations,” he added.

Garcia said the commission is proceeding based on the law in effect each day, including its preparations for the Nov. 2 elections.

“But once a law is enacted today (postponing the elections), all activities will stop starting tomorrow,” Garcia added.

Garcia also disclosed that the Comelec’s Law Department is investigating the discovery of 36 boxes containing pre-shaded ballots.

“In fact, if I am not mistaken, our Law Department will issue the corresponding notices or directives today to various individuals to appear and provide explanations, so that we can conduct a genuine and broader investigation and determine how this happened, where it happened, and who did it,” Garcia said.

“It cannot be that only one person tampered with and pre-shaded 16,500 ballots,” he added.

Drilon: Don’t vote for law blockers

Meanwhile, former Senate president Franklin Drilon told the public to vote against lawmakers who will block the passage of an Anti-Political Dynasty Law, noting that a congressional refusal will trigger an unprecedented legal scenario.

In an interview yesterday over radio dzBB, the veteran lawyer and lawmaker explained that a writ of mandamus is traditionally not issued to compel a co-equal branch of government to perform a “discretionary” legislative act.

While stressing that he favors anti-dynasty laws, he said if Congress defies the SC order, legal and constitutional questions would arise.

“Maybe let’s think about what happens when Congress defies the SC’s order. Will there be a writ of execution? So for me, this is a case of first impression. I don’t know what’s next if Congress defies the SC’s order,” he said.

Viewing the historic decision as a reflection of the people’s sentiment, Drilon said that if Congress continues its 39-year legislative standstill, voters must weaponize the issue in the 2028 elections. — Neil Jayson Servallos