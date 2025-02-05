^

Who are the 215 House endorsers of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment?

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 5, 2025 | 6:19pm
Who are the 215 House endorsers of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment?
Who are the lawmakers who endorsed the fourth impeachment complaint against the vice president? Here's a list.
Philstar.com screenshot / The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives impeached Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday, February 5, after at least one-third of its members endorsed the move.

A total of 215 lawmakers backed the fourth impeachment complaint, which was filed the same day, surpassing even two-thirds of the lower chamber’s 306 members.

Here is the list of signatories:

 

This is the first impeachment of a sitting vice president, the second highest-ranking official in the country.

The complaint and list of endorsers were transmitted to the Senate immediately after the House held its last plenary session on Wednesday before adjourning again on February 7.

The House of Representatives' plenary session on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 when lawmakers voted to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte.
Philstar.com / Dominique Nicole Flores

 

Duterte has been accused of culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes such as bribery and conspiracy to commit murder.

She will be tried before the Senate, with 11 House members acting as prosecutors in the case for her removal from office.

A two-thirds vote in the Senate, or 16 of the 24 senators, is needed to convict Duterte. If she is acquitted, another impeachment proceeding cannot be initiated against her for one year.

