11 lawmakers: House's prosecution team for VP impeachment

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:55 p.m.) — The House of Representatives has named 11 lawmakers who will serve as prosecutors in the historic impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, marking the first such case against a sitting vice president in Philippine history.

They are:

Rep. Gerville "JinkyBitrics" Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District)

Rep. Romeo Acop (Antipolo, 2nd District)

Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez (1-Rider Partylist)

Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District)

Rep. Rau Angelo "Jil" Bongalon (AKO Bicol)

Rep. Loreto Acharon (General Santos, Lone District)

Rep. Marcelino Libanan (4Ps Party-list)

Rep. Arnan Panaligan (Oriental Mindoro, 1st District)

Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora (San Juan, Lone District)

Rep. Lorenz Defensor (Iloilo, 3rd District)

Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores (Bukidnon, 2nd District)

Philstar.com/John Marwin Elao The list of lawmakers serving as prosecutors in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The prosecution team will be tasked with defending the House's decision to impeach Duterte before the Senate, which will serve as an impeachment court. They will need to secure a two-thirds vote—at least 16 of 24 senators—to secure a conviction.

All 11 of the lawmakers have legal backgrounds and are members of the Philippine Bar.

The prosecutors will present evidence supporting multiple allegations against the vice president, including betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, and graft and corruption.

A key focus will be the alleged misuse of confidential and intelligence funds, including P500 million from the Office of the Vice President and P112.5 million from the Department of Education.

The case is brought before Senate after securing endorsements from 215 House members, significantly exceeding the required one-third threshold of 102 votes. The trial can proceed even during congressional breaks, as impeachment is considered a "unique process" outside regular legislative sessions.

If convicted, Duterte would be removed from office, though any additional penalties would require separate judicial proceedings.