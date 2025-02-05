^

Headlines

11 lawmakers: House's prosecution team for VP impeachment

Philstar.com
February 5, 2025 | 4:44pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:55 p.m.) — The House of Representatives has named 11 lawmakers who will serve as prosecutors in the historic impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, marking the first such case against a sitting vice president in Philippine history.

They are:

  • Rep. Gerville "JinkyBitrics" Luistro (Batangas, 2nd District)
  • Rep. Romeo Acop (Antipolo, 2nd District)
  • Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez (1-Rider Partylist)
  • Rep. Joel Chua (Manila, 3rd District)
  • Rep. Rau Angelo "Jil" Bongalon (AKO Bicol)
  • Rep. Loreto Acharon (General Santos, Lone District)
  • Rep. Marcelino Libanan (4Ps Party-list)
  • Rep. Arnan Panaligan (Oriental Mindoro, 1st District)
  • Rep. Ysabel Maria Zamora (San Juan, Lone District)
  • Rep. Lorenz Defensor (Iloilo, 3rd District)
  • Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores (Bukidnon, 2nd District)
The list of lawmakers serving as prosecutors in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.
Philstar.com/John Marwin Elao

The prosecution team will be tasked with defending the House's decision to impeach Duterte before the Senate, which will serve as an impeachment court. They will need to secure a two-thirds vote—at least 16 of 24 senators—to secure a conviction.

All 11 of the lawmakers have legal backgrounds and are members of the Philippine Bar.

The prosecutors will present evidence supporting multiple allegations against the vice president, including betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, and graft and corruption.

A key focus will be the alleged misuse of confidential and intelligence funds, including P500 million from the Office of the Vice President and P112.5 million from the Department of Education.

The case is brought before Senate after securing endorsements from 215 House members, significantly exceeding the required one-third threshold of 102 votes. The trial can proceed even during congressional breaks, as impeachment is considered a "unique process" outside regular legislative sessions.

If convicted, Duterte would be removed from office, though any additional penalties would require separate judicial proceedings.

GERVILLE LUISTRO

IMPEACHMENT

ROMEO ACOP

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

University in hot water over English-only policy

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
A government-run university in Cabuyao, Laguna is under fire for its language policy that requires everyone who steps on campus to communicate exclusively in English in the name of producing “globally competent”...
Headlines
fbtw
Influencers, vloggers snub House probe, seek SC intervention

Influencers, vloggers snub House probe, seek SC intervention

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
Only three of the 41 online personalities invited by the tri-committee of the House of Representatives attended yesterday’s...
Headlines
fbtw
'Influencers' agree: House disinfo hearing upholds free speech, social media needs regulation

'Influencers' agree: House disinfo hearing upholds free speech, social media needs regulation

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
At the House Tri-Committee hearing on disinformation, present content creators and vloggers agreed with lawmakers that content...
Headlines
fbtw
Absent vloggers, social media users ordered to explain no-show at House disinformation hearing

Absent vloggers, social media users ordered to explain no-show at House disinformation hearing

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House Tri-Committee investigating the lack of regulations for social media platforms amid the spread of disinformation...
Headlines
fbtw
Bayan calls for &lsquo;heroic act&rsquo; of impeaching VP

Bayan calls for ‘heroic act’ of impeaching VP

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
The current Congress will be remembered fondly if it does the “heroic act” of impeaching Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, New Zealand aim to complete visiting forces agreement this year

Philippines, New Zealand aim to complete visiting forces agreement this year

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
The Philippines and New Zealand are working to finalize a visiting forces agreement this year, officials confirmed Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
Legislators pay final respects to human rights stalwart Edcel Lagman

Legislators pay final respects to human rights stalwart Edcel Lagman

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
The House of Representatives held a necrological service for the late Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay, 1st District) on Wednesday,...
Headlines
fbtw
EDSA bus lane removal proposed, citing 'repetitive' function with MRT

EDSA bus lane removal proposed, citing 'repetitive' function with MRT

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
The government is considering removing the EDSA bus lane, citing its overlapping function with the MRT system.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with