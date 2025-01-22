^

Malaysia eyes more scholarship opportunities for Filipino students

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 22, 2025 | 12:32pm
Malaysia eyes more scholarship opportunities for Filipino students
Education Secretary Sonny Angara meets Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino in Manila, Jan. 22, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Malaysia is exploring new scholarship opportunities for Filipino students as part of its expanded education cooperation with the Philippines, according to the Department of Education.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara and Malaysian Ambassador Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino met Wednesday, January 22, to discuss potential scholarship programs aimed at making higher education more accessible for Filipinos and to "strengthen education ties" between the two Southeast Asian countries. 

"The proposed Malaysian scholarship programs were identified as key to expanding access to higher education for Filipinos and fostering regional cooperation, sustainable peace and economic growth," DepEd said in a press release. 

Angara and the Malaysian ambassador also discussed advancing bilateral initiatives. Both countries are looking to enhance the Philippines' Madrasah Education Program, particularly in improving the Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education (ALIVE) program in public schools and private Madaris schools across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The meeting also touched on strengthening technical and vocational training programs following earlier discussions between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Ahmad Zahid Bin Hamidi in October 2024.

“Malaysia has long been a valued partner in education, and today we continue to build on our shared history to empower our learners and communities,” Angara said. 

The education cooperation between the Philippines and Malaysia is governed by a memorandum of understanding first signed in 2014 and renewed in 2019. Officials are now considering updating this agreement to include new priorities such as Halal sector development and stronger regional collaboration.

“We will explore new opportunities that will benefit not only our learners but also the broader ASEAN community,” Angara said.

Malaysia is this year's chairperson of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) — a position that the Philippines will assume in 2026. 

There are about 900,000 Filipinos in Malaysia, most of whom are household service workers, according to data by the Embassy of the Philippines in Malaysia.

