DFA allays speculation on Harry Roque’s passports, says only one is active

MANILA, Philippines — Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque only has one valid passport, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday, May 29.

Clearing up the Department of Justice’s suspicions of multiple passports, the DFA clarified that Roque only has one valid Philippine passport. It was issued in July 2024 and is good for 10 years.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs can confirm that Mr. Harry Roque holds only one valid regular Philippine passport,” the agency said in a statement.

A few days ago, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said he sought the DFA’s cooperation to verify the rumor that Roque may have more than one Philippine passport.

This prompted Remulla to file a motion to revoke all of Roque’s alleged passports.

As the DFA allays speculation, it explained that Roque’s previous passport, issued in October 2019 with a 10-year validity, was cancelled when the new one was released in 2024.

Prior to 2019, Roque served as presidential spokesperson to former President Rodrigo Duterte from October 2017 to 2018, a period during which he was issued a diplomatic passport, according to the DFA. It was valid from Dec. 2, 2017 to December 2022.

“All other previously issued under his name have been duly cancelled in accordance with existing rules and regulations,” the DFA added.

The key difference between a regular and diplomatic passport is that the latter is issued to high-ranking government officials and members of the diplomatic service who perform official duties abroad.

A diplomatic passport also grants its holder certain privileges, including diplomatic immunity, which protects them from legal processes such as arrest or detention by the host country’s authorities. However, it may only be used for official international travel.

In contrast, regular passports are issued to ordinary Filipino citizens for personal, business or tourism purposes abroad.

“The DFA wishes to emphasize that Filipino citizens can only have one active and valid regular passport at any given time,” the statement read.

A Filipino can only have both a regular and a diplomatic passport if they’re a qualified government employee traveling abroad for an official mission, the agency explained.

The DOJ has filed non-bailable human trafficking charges against Roque and 49 others over their alleged involvement in the operations of Lucky South 99, a now-defunct Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) based in Porac, Pampanga.

A Regional Trial Court in Angeles City issued an arrest warrant for the former presidential spokesperson in early May.

Since Roque is seeking political asylum in the Netherlands, the DOJ has been preparing to request Interpol assistance to bring him home and face the charges.