Japan eyes more infrastructure projects in the Philippines via PPP

MANILA, Philippines — Japan intends to pursue more infrastructure development projects in the Philippines through public-private partnerships, the country's foreign minister told Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo in a meeting on Wednesday, May 28.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Japan would like to "further promote infrastructure development in the Philippines as equal partners through public-private partnerships," according to a readout on Thursday, May 29.

The two countries' top diplomats discussed both economic and defense & security matters during their talks in Japan, where Manalo is on a three-day working visit to speak at a forum by media organization Nikkei.

Manalo "expressed his gratitude for Japan's considerable support in the infrastructure field until today and his expectations for future cooperation," according to the readout.

Both parties agreed to prepare for the next Japan-Philippines High-Level Joint Committee on Infrastructure Development and Economic Cooperation, which will be held in Japan before the year ends.

They also discussed the need for stable investment conditions for mineral resource projects, particularly nickel development.

Safety concerns raised

Iwaya also raised concerns about the safety of Japanese nationals in the Philippines, saying their security "is essential for promoting investment" and expressing hopes for improvements in the country's security situation.

Manalo said the matter is being handled "at the highest level" and assured that the Philippine government "will make every effort to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, whether they visit for business or tourism," according to the readout.

Biggest source of ODA

Japan is the biggest source of official development assistance (ODA) to the Philippines, with its total assistance comprising 59% of the entire ODA received by the Philippines as of 2022.

Japan's development assistance has gone toward major infrastructure projects such as terminals and runways at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, various bridges and road networks, and railways, among others.