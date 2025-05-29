^

Headlines

Torre, the cop behind Rody Duterte, Quiboloy arrests is now PNP chief

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 6:13pm
Torre, the cop behind Rody Duterte, Quiboloy arrests is now PNP chief
Detection Group (CIDG) Director Major General Nicolas Torre III on March 13, 2025
The STAR / Noel Pabalate

MANILA, Philippines — Once he resigned for giving airtime to a road rage suspect, now he is the highest-ranking police officer in the country.

Police Major General Nicolas Torre III has been appointed as the new chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced Torre’s appointment on Thursday, May 29, during a press conference in Malacañang.

Torre will assume the post on June 2, succeeding Gen. Rommel Marbil, who served as PNP chief for a year.

Torre led the two-week operation that culminated in the arrest of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy, who surrendered to the Armed Forces of the Philippines on Sept. 8, 2024.

He was also the highest-ranking police officer involved in the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte. Torre read Duterte his Miranda rights before the latter was boarded onto a plane bound for The Hague.

Torre’s previous assignments

Before becoming CIDG chief, Torre held several key positions in the PNP.

In January 2019, he was appointed regional director for operations of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO). He later became chief of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Torre came under fire for hosting a press conference with a retired policeman who brandished a gun at a cyclist in Quezon City. He resigned from his post a month later following public backlash.

After his resignation, he served as director of the PNP Communications and Electronics Service.

In June 2024, he was appointed acting director of the Davao Regional Police Office, where he led the operation against Quiboloy. On Sept. 24, he was reassigned to head the CIDG by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Reactions to his appointment

Torre’s appointment was welcomed by several public figures, including lawmakers.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez called Torre a "no-nonsense leader with the courage, integrity, and operational command needed to lead the force at a crucial time."

“General Torre is stepping into this role with a record that speaks for itself. He is a principled and fearless officer — the kind of leader the PNP needs to restore credibility, enforce the law without fear or favor, and protect the Filipino people with professionalism and respect,” Romualdez said.

Incoming congresswoman Leila de Lima also expressed confidence in Torre, saying his appointment “comes at a time when the country yearns for institutions that serve with integrity, uphold the rule of law, and protect the rights and safety of every Filipino.”

“I trust that he will bring the same clarity of purpose and steadiness of hand in his stewardship of the police force, guided not by political allegiance but by his sworn duty to the Constitution and the Republic,” De Lima said.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

NICOLAS TORRE III

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

RODRIGO DUTERTE

TORRE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara impeachment trial may not cross into 20th Congress &ndash; Sotto

Sara impeachment trial may not cross into 20th Congress – Sotto

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Senator-elect Vicente Sotto III, one of the authors of the Senate’s impeachment rules, said conflicting interpretations...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs in Qatar welcome Sara, Imee

OFWs in Qatar welcome Sara, Imee

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers in Doha, Qatar welcomed Vice President Sara Duterte after she met with members of the Filipino community...
Headlines
fbtw
House spots senators' surnames in OVP confidential fund receipts
play

House spots senators' surnames in OVP confidential fund receipts

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
A new list tied to Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential funds is raising eyebrows, with names lacking official...
Headlines
fbtw
UP Law Dean Berberabe is the new solicitor general

UP Law Dean Berberabe is the new solicitor general

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra confirmed Berberabe’s appointment to reporters, following his submission of...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Why would I do that?&rsquo;: Marcos says on resignation calls

‘Why would I do that?’: Marcos says on resignation calls

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected calls from critics for him to resign, asking, “Why would I do that?”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Timor-Leste places Teves under arrest

Timor-Leste places Teves under arrest

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
 Expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr., the accused mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
No Pinoy deportation to 3rd country from US &ndash; envoy

No Pinoy deportation to 3rd country from US – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippines will not allow the deportation to a third country of Filipinos facing legal issues or illegally staying in...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos downplays declining survey ratings

Marcos downplays declining survey ratings

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos has shrugged off a nationwide survey suggesting that his trust rating was lower than those of his predecessor...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr.: Watch me sustain P20/kilo rice

Marcos Jr.: Watch me sustain P20/kilo rice

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
As critics doubt the viability of the P20-a-kilo rice program, President Marcos said his administration has found a way to...
Headlines
fbtw
WHO warns of &lsquo;dangerous measles comeback&rsquo;

WHO warns of ‘dangerous measles comeback’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Over 2,000 measles cases have been recorded in the Philippines, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to warn of a...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with