^

Headlines

House spots senators' surnames in OVP confidential fund receipts

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 10:51am
House spots senators' surnames in OVP confidential fund receipts
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte holds a press conference at a hospital in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Nov. 26, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Another set of names in Vice President Sara Duterte’s confidential fund records has drawn suspicion from House lawmakers. This time, the alleged recipients closely resemble the names of sitting senators.

Beyond celebrity-like names, grocery items and tech brands, the surnames of five senators appeared among the supposed beneficiaries of the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) confidential funds in 2022 and 2023.

House Deputy Majority Leader Paolo Ortega V said on Thursday, May 29 that the ongoing review of receipts, numbering in the thousands for the OVP alone, has flagged several suspicious names:

  • Beth Revilla
  • Janice Marie Revilla
  • Diane Maple Lapid
  • John A. Lapid Jr. 
  • Clarisse Hontiveros
  • Kristine Applegate Estrada
  • Denise Tanya Escudero

These names bear the surnames of Senators Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid, Risa Hontiveros, Jinggoy Estrada and Chiz Escudero.

Ortega emphasized that these dubious names require further verification, describing them as “irregularities” that are “too glaring to ignore,” especially since they do not appear in official birth, marriage or death records from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“Hanggang Senado po, hindi na pinalampas nitong ‘Budol Gang.’ Pambihira, dinadamay pati mga apelyido ng ating esteemed senators,” he said. 

(Even the Senate wasn’t spared by this so-called ‘Budol Gang.’ Unbelievable, they’re dragging in the surnames of our esteemed senators. 

“Ganyan po kagarapal ang listahan ng supposed beneficiaries ng OVP confidential funds,” Ortega added.

(That’s how brazen the list of supposed beneficiaries of the OVP’s confidential funds is.)

The OVP spent P500 million in confidential and intelligence funds from late 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, purportedly for its socioeconomic programs and safehouses, according to records submitted to the Commission on Audit (COA).

Of the 1,992 OVP fund recipients, the PSA found that most had no official records in their database, which includes a certain “Mary Grace Piattos.” 

The congressional probe into Duterte’s alleged misuse of funds not only questioned where the money was spent, but also whether the listed beneficiaries actually received anything at all.

Lawmakers found the expenditure more concerning after discovering that special disbursing officers, who are legally mandated to be the sole individuals authorized to release confidential funds, did not distribute the funds themselves. 

Instead, Duterte’s security personnel took over the task, allegedly under her orders.

RELATED: DepEd, OVP disbursing officers: 'Security officers' handled confidential funds

At the same time, the acknowledgment receipts were riddled with mistakes, which the OVP dismissed as mere “clerical errors,” but which lawmakers found all the more questionable.

Ortega said these issues “no longer seem coincidental,” suggesting a likely “systemic attempt to allegedly obscure confidential fund transactions.”

“Public funds ang pinag-uusapan. Kung wala silang maipakitang ebidensya na tunay ang mga taong ito, ito mismo ang magiging matibay na ebidensya laban sa kanya sa impeachment trial,” he added.

(This involves public funds. If they can’t present evidence proving these people are real, that alone could serve as strong evidence against her in the impeachment trial.)

The alleged misuse of confidential funds is central to the second article of impeachment against Duterte, which also cites the questionable use of P112.5 million in secret funds during her tenure as Department of Education (DepEd) secretary. 

With Congress set to resume session in June, the impeachment trial draws closer, and more details about the confidential fund recipients are expected to come to light.

“Kung hindi maipaliwanag kung sino talaga ang tumanggap ng pondo, the burden falls squarely on the Vice President,” Ortega said.

(If they can’t explain who actually received the funds, the burden falls squarely on the Vice President.)

RELATED: ‘Kamote’, ‘Mango’ on the list: More dubious names found in OVP confidential fund receipts

CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MARY GRACE PIATTOS

OFFICE OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara impeachment trial may not cross into 20th Congress &ndash; Sotto

Sara impeachment trial may not cross into 20th Congress – Sotto

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Senator-elect Vicente Sotto III, one of the authors of the Senate’s impeachment rules, said conflicting interpretations...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Why would I do that?&rsquo;: Marcos says on resignation calls

‘Why would I do that?’: Marcos says on resignation calls

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected calls from critics for him to resign, asking, “Why would I do that?”...
Headlines
fbtw
OFWs in Qatar welcome Sara, Imee

OFWs in Qatar welcome Sara, Imee

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Overseas Filipino workers in Doha, Qatar welcomed Vice President Sara Duterte after she met with members of the Filipino community...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos downplays declining survey ratings

Marcos downplays declining survey ratings

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos has shrugged off a nationwide survey suggesting that his trust rating was lower than those of his predecessor...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Duterte Youth falsely claims Kabataan filed 2019 disqualification case

Fact check: Duterte Youth falsely claims Kabataan filed 2019 disqualification case

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 21 hours ago
Duterte Youth Chairperson Ronald Cardema repeatedly and falsely claimed that Kabataan Party-list was among the complainants...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘Nothing final on LP alliance with Congress supermajority’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
The Liberal Party has not made any final decision yet on whether to join the supermajority in the House of Representatives as the shift from the 19th to 20th Congress nears, LP acting president Erin Tañada...
Headlines
fbtw
Revised SHS curriculum gets support from students, parents &ndash; Angara

Revised SHS curriculum gets support from students, parents – Angara

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The strengthened Senior High School program has received positive feedback from students and parents during consultations...
Headlines
fbtw
Expanded PGH lauded

Expanded PGH lauded

12 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go is thanking lawmakers for the passage of Republic Act 12210, which will expand the bed capacity of the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines mulls funding for acquiring F-16 jets

Philippines mulls funding for acquiring F-16 jets

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
Land-based type of defense capability is the priority of the Philippines, considering the steep price of acquiring F-16 multirole...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys can&rsquo;t be complacent on West Philippine Sea issue &ndash; RM awardee

Pinoys can’t be complacent on West Philippine Sea issue – RM awardee

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
It’s a mistake for ordinary Filipinos to go about their lives in complacency, thinking that the country’s problems...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with