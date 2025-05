Marcos appoints new CHED chairperson, accepts De Vera's resignation

This photo shows Commission on Higher Education Commissioner Shirley C. Agrupis.

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has appointed Commission on Higher Education commissioner Shirley Agrupis as the body's new chairperson, replacing Prospero "Popoy" De Vera III.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin announced at a press briefing on Thursday, May 29, that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted De Vera's courtesy resignation.

The change in leadership at CHED comes as part of Marcos' broader "recalibration" of his administration following his administration's disappointing performance in the recent midterm polls, which was seen as a referendum of Marcos' leadership.

On May 22, Marcos ordered all Cabinet secretaries to submit courtesy resignations as part of an administration-wide performance review.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.