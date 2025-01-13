150 Filipinos displaced by Los Angeles wildfires â€” DFA

150 Filipinos displaced by Los Angeles wildfires — DFA

Firefighters monitor as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the Los Angeles fires, spread toward previously untouched neighborhoods January 11, forcing new evacuations and dimming hopes that the disaster was coming under control.

MANILA, Philippines — Around 150 Filipinos have been displaced by the catastrophic Los Angeles wildfires and are currently staying in evacuation centers, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Monday, January 13.

“We have about 150 displaced Filipinos. They had to undergo the mandatory evacuation. They are now being housed in evacuation centers,” DFA Assistant Secretary Adelio Angelito Cruz said in an interview with ANC's "Headstart".

Wildfires have scorched thousands of hectares across the neighborhoods of Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst, spreading rapidly due to strong winds. As of this writing, less than a quarter of the fires have been contained.

Around 12,000 structures have reportedly been destroyed, including homes, outbuildings, recreational vehicles, and sheds.

The death toll has already reached 24, with eight fatalities in Palisades and 16 in Eaton. Over 100,000 residents have also been ordered to evacuate.

Cruz said the Philippine government is working to assist affected Filipinos secure long-term housing after losing their homes to the fires.

“We're constantly monitoring them. We're trying to help them find long-term housing since most of them have been displaced by the fires,” he added.

According to the United States Census Bureau, data from the 2017-2021 American Community Survey reveals that around 290,000 Filipino immigrants live in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Anaheim areas of California.

The same data shows that 30% of Filipino immigrants in the U.S. reside in metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

Cruz, the former consul general of the Philippines in Los Angeles, also mentioned that each displaced Filipino would receive emergency assistance of $200 (P11,731).

“I have been authorized by the DFA to extend $200 to every Filipino initially affected by the wildfires, and then we can move on from there,” he said.

The financial aid can be used for food, medicine and medical supplies. However, he clarified that the government’s assistance will extend beyond just the $200 cash aid.

“The help and assistance that the Philippine government will be extending eventually will lead to them finding hopefully new jobs and new places to stay,” Cruz said.

Asked if the displaced Filipinos still wish to live in Los Angeles after the fires, Cruz said many do, as their jobs are also based there.

He added that most of the Filipinos displaced are blue-collar workers with limited or no insurance, including some who are undocumented.

Since California is a sanctuary state, Cruz said undocumented workers will still receive assistance.

In 2017, a law was enacted designating California as a statewide sanctuary, preventing state officials and law enforcement from asking about an individual's immigration status.

“Right now, California being a sanctuary state, they don't actually care whether you're documented or undocumented. If you need help, if you need medical assistance, they will provide and they will assist,” Cruz said.

The DFA Office of Consular Affairs in Los Angeles will be open every Saturday to attend to concerns from affected Filipinos, including those who have lost their identification documents to the fire. — with reports from Agence France Presse