UP offers 44 free online courses for 2025

File photo shows the "Oblation", a statue by National Artist Guillermo Tolentino that is a symbol of the university. Among the elements of the statue are katakataka leaves, of which Tolentino said: "A leaf or a piece of it thrown anywhere will sprout into a young plant."

MANILA, Philippines — The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) has announced its lineup of 44 free online courses for 2025, covering topics from artificial intelligence to environmental protection.

Students can take the courses at their own pace throughout the year, with new batches of registrations processed every Thursday, according to a social media post by the university on Thursday, January 8.

These self-paced courses are offered through the MODeL (Massive Open Distance eLearning), the university's distance learning platform. Those interested have been directed to self-enroll after creating an account on the platform's website.

The courses span multiple disciplines, with different offerings distributed across all months. January kicks off with courses focused on resilience and climate change.

Those who complete the courses can earn e-certificates that can be added to resumes as 16-hour training, the UP Open University said in its announcement.

The university said it plans to expand its course offerings later this year.

The full list of course offerings is as follows:

January

Basics of Resilience

Hazard and Risk Assessment Fundamentals

Overview of Policies and Strategies for Climate and Disaster Resilience

February

Social Entrepreneurship

Principles of Graphic Design

Creativity and Innovation

March

Introduction to Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Strategic Planning in Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Understanding the Child Better

Resilience Strategies Across the Four Pillars

Introduction to Biodiversity Mainstreaming and Approaches in the ASEAN Region

Strategies and Best Practices on Mainstreaming Biodiversity in Agriculture

Policy Development and Governance Supporting Agrobiodiversity

AI Essentials: Theory and Practice

April

Maging Mapanuring Botante at Mamamayan

Introduction to Technology for Teaching and Learning

Introductory Course on Contact Center Services

Quality Assurance in Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Learner Support in Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Legal Instruments for the Protection of Children

Scriptwriting for Educational Video Materials

Project Management

May

Technology in Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs

Business Analytics Concepts and Frameworks

Online Mother's Class on Newborn and Infant Care

June

Gender Sensitivity Training

Blended Teaching and Learning Using Open Educational Resources (OERs)

Institutional Mechanism Towards Child Rights Protection and Promotion

Creating Educational Materials Using PowToon

Identifying Red Flags

AI in Education: Teaching and Learning Strategies

July

Introduction to Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Strategic Planning in Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Introduction to Technology for Teaching and Learning

Fundamentals of Marketing

E-Commerce Essentials: A Beginner's Guide to Online Business

Introduction to Permaculture: The Ethics of Permaculture Design and Principles

August

Teaching and Learning with Modern ICTs

Planning Programs on Child Rights Protection and Promotion

Developing and Producing an Interactive Educational Video Material

Quality Assurance in Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Learner Support in Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

September

Technology in Open Distance eLearning (ODeL)

Blended Teaching and Learning Using Open Educational Resources (OERs)

Implementing and Evaluating Programs for Child Rights

October

Video Editing Using an Open-Source Video Editing Software

Business Concepts, Ideation, and the Business Plan

What Makes an Entrepreneur?

November

Understanding the Language of Business: Accounting Overview and Basic Financial Statements

Basic Leadership and Management Competencies in the Workplace

December