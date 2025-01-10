^

Headlines

Around 800 devotees receive medical aid during Traslacion

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 11:33am
Around 800 devotees receive medical aid during Traslacion
Emergency personnel carrying stretchers walk through Catholic devotees during the annual religious procession of the Black Nazarene in Manila on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Hundreds of thousands of Catholic pilgrims swarmed the streets of Manila in search of a miracle, straining to reach a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ in an annual display of religious fervour.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Around 800 individuals sought consultations at medical stations along the processional route during the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Thursday, January 9, prior to the evening mass at Quiapo Church in Manila.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported a total of 332 consultations by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Most cases involved injuries, with 76 reported, followed by 74 cases of dizziness.

Nearly 2 in 10 consultations involved cases of hypertension or high blood pressure, along with other medical conditions.

Of the 332 individuals, 17 were sent to the hospital for further care due to the severity of their conditions.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Red Cross reported at 5:11 p.m. that 467 patients sought medical assistance at their stations, with 27 requiring hospitalization. 

The most common conditions reported included shortness of breath, numbness, chest pain and dislocated shoulders.

Together, the DOH and PRC assisted around 800 devotees before 6 p.m.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa urged attendees who attended the mass procession to stay hydrated, eat nutritious food and get ample rest. 

The religious event had millions attending the hours-long procession at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, according to the Manila City government. 

The DOH will maintain Code White Alert at hospitals, placing health professionals and personnel on standby for emergencies, until January 10 to manage any additional cases from the Traslacion.

“The DOH will continue to monitor until our fellow countrymen who participated in the Traslacion are safely home. Along with our partner agencies, we are ready to provide assistance for any medical needs and emergencies,” Herbosa said in Filipino. 

The Feast of the Black Nazarene is an annual event where Catholic devotees gather to commemorate the transfer of a statue depicting Jesus Christ’s 17th-century image to the Quiapo Church.

The event began on January 7, starting with the practice of “pahalik,” where devotees line up to kiss the statue or wipe it with a cloth, hoping for miraculous power to rub on them.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

PHILIPPINE RED CROSS

TRASLACION
