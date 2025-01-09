Lawmakers, Senate bets among 13 charged for Bonifacio Day protest

Progressive groups and police officers clashed in rallies at Mendiola, Manila during the commemoration of Bonifacio Day on December 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Police District filed illegal assembly charges against opposition leaders, charging 13 activists — among them legislators and senatorial candidates — for holding a Bonifacio Day protest in 2024.

The Makabayan Coalition learned of the recommended prosecution on Thursday, January 9, for purportedly violating the Public Assembly Act, a law enacted during the regime of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“It has been the practice of the Philippine National Police to file shotgun cases against every identifiable personality present at a rally even if these personalities have not committed any crime,” the group said in a statement.

The charges, dated Dec. 17, 2024, were filed before the Manila Prosecutors Office. Police cited the protesters' alleged violation of Batas Pambansa Bilang 880, saying the demonstration was held without a permit from the Bureau of Permits.

This would be the second time the charges have been filed against activists for the Bonifacio Day protest, following an earlier case against Bayan Muna organizer Nilo Montifero and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) Chairperson Elmer Labog.

Police officers complained of direct assault and disobedience during the assembly, arresting and detaining Montifero at the Manila Police District. He posted bail and was released on December 6, 2024. Labog and John Does were also included in the case.

However, several activists were also injured in the clash with police during the demonstration.

The 13 individuals added to the list for prosecution include all 10 senatorial candidates from the Makabayan Coalition for the 2025 midterm polls, among them Rep. France Castro (ACT Teacher’s Party-list) and Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party-list).

The eight other candidates are the following:

Former Bayan Muna Rep. Liza Maza

Jerome Adonis, KMU secretary general

Nurse Alyn Andamo

Ronnel Arambulo, fisherfolk group Pamalakaya vice chairperson

Mimi Doringo, urban poor group Kadamay secretary general

Mody Floranda, transport group PISTON president

Amirah Lidasan, Moro leader and Sandugo co-chairperson

Danilo Ramos, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas chairperson

Bayan Muna’s third nominee and former Rep. Ferdinand Gaite, teacher Vlad Queta and Alliance of Health Workers unionist Cristy Donguines are the three other respondents to the case.

“The practice of filing trumped up charges of ‘Illegal assembly’ must stop. Marching to Mendiola to denounce injustice should not be criminalized,” Makabayan said.

The opposition group has reached out to their legal counsel to prepare a defense against the charges. They argued that the Public Assembly Act should be repealed, as it has resulted in police harassment and red-tagging, trumped-up charges and political prisoners.

“Freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly should be upheld at all times,” the group said.

The preliminary investigation for the 13 individuals charged with illegal assembly is scheduled for January 15.