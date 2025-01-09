^

Headlines

Lawmakers, Senate bets among 13 charged for Bonifacio Day protest

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 6:02pm
Lawmakers, Senate bets among 13 charged for Bonifacio Day protest
Progressive groups and police officers clashed in rallies at Mendiola, Manila during the commemoration of Bonifacio Day on December 1, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Jann Conrad Bonifacio

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Police District filed illegal assembly charges against opposition leaders, charging 13 activists — among them legislators and senatorial candidates — for holding a Bonifacio Day protest in 2024.

The Makabayan Coalition learned of the recommended prosecution on Thursday, January 9, for purportedly violating the Public Assembly Act, a law enacted during the regime of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

“It has been the practice of the Philippine National Police to file shotgun cases against every identifiable personality present at a rally even if these personalities have not committed any crime,” the group said in a statement.    

The charges, dated Dec. 17, 2024, were filed before the Manila Prosecutors Office. Police cited the protesters' alleged violation of Batas Pambansa Bilang 880, saying the demonstration was held without a permit from the Bureau of Permits.

This would be the second time the charges have been filed against activists for the Bonifacio Day protest, following an earlier case against Bayan Muna organizer Nilo Montifero and Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) Chairperson Elmer Labog.  

Police officers complained of direct assault and disobedience during the assembly, arresting and detaining Montifero at the Manila Police District. He posted bail and was released on December 6, 2024. Labog and John Does were also included in the case.

However, several activists were also injured in the clash with police during the demonstration.

The 13 individuals added to the list for prosecution include all 10 senatorial candidates from the Makabayan Coalition for the 2025 midterm polls, among them Rep. France Castro (ACT Teacher’s Party-list) and Rep. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party-list).

The eight other candidates are the following:

  • Former Bayan Muna Rep. Liza Maza
  • Jerome Adonis, KMU secretary general
  • Nurse Alyn Andamo 
  • Ronnel Arambulo, fisherfolk group Pamalakaya vice chairperson
  • Mimi Doringo, urban poor group Kadamay secretary general
  • Mody Floranda, transport group PISTON president 
  • Amirah Lidasan, Moro leader and Sandugo co-chairperson
  • Danilo Ramos, Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas chairperson

Bayan Muna’s third nominee and former Rep. Ferdinand Gaite, teacher Vlad Queta and Alliance of Health Workers unionist Cristy Donguines are the three other respondents to the case.  

“The practice of filing trumped up charges of ‘Illegal assembly’ must stop. Marching to Mendiola to denounce injustice should not be criminalized,” Makabayan said.

The opposition group has reached out to their legal counsel to prepare a defense against the charges. They argued that the Public Assembly Act should be repealed, as it has resulted in police harassment and red-tagging, trumped-up charges and political prisoners.

“Freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly should be upheld at all times,” the group said.

The preliminary investigation for the 13 individuals charged with illegal assembly is scheduled for January 15.

MANILA POLICE DISTRICT

PUBLIC ASSEMBLY ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
41% for, 35% against VP impeachment &ndash; survey

41% for, 35% against VP impeachment – survey

By Janvic Mateo | 20 hours ago
More Filipinos support the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte than those who are against it, a commissioned survey...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Traslacion 2025

LIVE updates: Traslacion 2025

By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
Millions of devotees of the Black Nazarene, also known as Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno, are expected to join in...
Headlines
fbtw
EDSA to be rehabilitated in 2025

EDSA to be rehabilitated in 2025

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
EDSA, one of the country’s primary roads, is set for a long-delayed rehabilitation, according to Department of Public...
Headlines
fbtw
AKAP, AICS exempted from poll ban &ndash; Comelec

AKAP, AICS exempted from poll ban – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
The distribution of the controversial Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program will proceed despite the spending ban to be implemented...
Headlines
fbtw
BI to probe Matobato&rsquo;s departure

BI to probe Matobato’s departure

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration is set to conduct an investigation into reports that self-confessed Davao Death Squad hitman Edgar...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd: Current dress code stays for now

DepEd: Current dress code stays for now

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Department of Education announced Thursday, January 9, that its personnel should continue wearing their prescribed uniforms...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
'Filipinos are watching,' says solons as poll shows 41% support for VP Sara impeachment

'Filipinos are watching,' says solons as poll shows 41% support for VP Sara impeachment

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 hours ago
With 41% of Filipinos backing impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, some House lawmakers said the survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hopes Nazarene devotees gain &lsquo;deeper bond&rsquo; with God

Marcos hopes Nazarene devotees gain ‘deeper bond’ with God

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other high officials wished devotees of the Feast of the Black Nazarene a reflective occasion,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with